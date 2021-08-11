Released by WGNS

The Exchange Club of Murfreesboro announces the 11th Annual “Celebrity Waiters Dinner” to be held on Thursday September 2, 2021 at Stones River Country Club starting with a reception at 6:00 PM to be followed by a sit-down dinner at 7:00 PM which includes live entertainment, silent auction, and a live auction.

In the live auction will be an autographed fiddle of Charlie Daniels ( signed a few weeks before his passing ) and a Mandolin autographed by Grammy Award Winner Rhonda Vincent. Auctioneer Steve Sandlin with Reliant Realty & Auction Middle Tennessee will be in action.

Various Grand Ole Opry performers will be present as well as local “celebrities.” At this time those scheduled to appear are “Queen of Bluegrass” Rhonda Vincent, Grand Ole Opry Member John Conlee, entertainer Irlene Mandrell, the one and only NASCAR “Boogity, Boogity, Boogity” Preacher Joe Nelms, Cindy Smith aka “Minnie Pearl”, Ronnie Buff – a local artist-writer-producer-radio host, Country Music singer-songwriter Margie Singletons, singer-songwriter Bobby Tomberlin, Country Music entertainer Tim Atwood, Country Music artist Becky Hobbs, American Idol Alex Miller, Country Music artist Barbara Fairchild, County Music singer Julie Harris, Country Music singer Tess Frizzell, Hee-Haw fame and Gospel singer Lulu Roman, and entertainer Diane Sherrill. Locally, Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland, John Iaccheri of Murfrresboro.com and Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron and more to come. You never know who will break out in song.

A Reserved table of 8 seats / meals for Dinner is $ 1000.00 – seating is limited. Reservations and payment are due in advance. Various levels of sponsorships are available. Individual tickets will be available closer to the event should there be open space for $150.00 per person.

To obtain more information contact Exchange Club of Murfreesboro Event Chair Ronnie Gandy at RonnieGandy@WoodfinChapel.net or call 615-641-0121.

Funds raised from this event support the various local programs of The Exchange Club of Murfreesboro including Americanism, Youth Activities, Community Service and our National Project – The Prevention of Child Abuse.