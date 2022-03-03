Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office



About $25,000 worth of cocaine was confiscated Wednesday after Rutherford County Sheriff’s narcotics detectives conducted a search warrant on Rocky Lane off Old Lascassas Road, a sergeant said.

“While searching the residences, detectives located approximately 1.2 pounds of cocaine, several sets of digital scales, a small amount of marijuana, crack pipes, $2,237 cash and firearms,” said Sgt. Sedric Fields.

Detective James O’Rourke charged Chike Collier, 49, of Clark Boulevard, Carlos Elder, 48, of Bradyville Pike, Debra Brooks, of Rocky Lane, Shane Johnson, of Little Hole Road and Charles Tigg of Rocky Lane with Manufacture, Deliver, Sell and/or Possess a Schedule II Narcotic (cocaine).

Tigg was also charged with maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of manufacturing/selling narcotics.

More charges may be pending in the ongoing investigation.

They were booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set May 25 in General Sessions Court.