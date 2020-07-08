Scripture Text: Psalm 108:5-6 Title: Prayers + Awesome Power

Question of the Day: At what point does the believer see the most impressive power of God in action?

One of the great joys of the Christian life is to see God answer our prayers. No matter the need, the time of the need, the amount of help we need, or the place we are at the time, He is always there for His “beloved children”. Recently this author was in a foreign nation of one of the predominant religions of the world, and was surprised to learn that the people there were pleased when a Christian prayed for them. In fact, it has been chronicled many times where they have specifically asked a Christian to pray for them. And why is that so? Because they knew that our God answers our prayers! I find that incredible!

Since the believer is the only one who has direct access to the throne of God, the Master of the universe, it follows that when we draw near to God with full assurance to the throne of grace, it is then that we can receive mercy and find the grace that we need in a time when we need help,” and that from Hebrews 4:16. In today’s text David made this statement: “So be exalted, O God, in Your place high above the heavens, and may Your glory be seen all over the earth. That way Your beloved children will be rescued. Show us Your salvation by Your right hand and answer the cry of my heart!” David pointed out to us that God has His eye on “His beloved children”, and He will answer with great power. Isn’t that why we come to Him for help? We have a great need, we cry out to God, and He comes to our aid.

Let’s chronicle a few of the examples of Scripture where God answered the prayers of His saints and demonstrated His great power:

When the Egyptian army had Israel cornered by the Red Sea with nothing in between them but a cloud, it looked hopeless. But in that cloud was a host of angelic beings and chariots of fire as the LORD was there to protect His children from being wiped out. And after the Red Sea was parted and they had safely passed over and the waters of the Red Sea had closed in on the Egyptian army, there was a great chorus of praise to God for His protection. When the future King David was running from the present King Saul, he cried out to God and was protected many times—at times when he and his men were in the same cave as King Saul, and when the LORD sent a deep sleep on Saul’s army and David stole into their camp, again God protected him. When he was able to give a great sigh of relief that Saul was finally dead, David gave a great song and shout of praise to the LORD—as recorded in Psalm 18 and II Samuel 22.

In the book of Daniel, his three friends were thrown into a fiery furnace, and yet “one like the Son of God” was there with them to protect them. And when Daniel himself was thrown into the lion’s den and angel of the LORD was there all night to protect him.

We could chronicle a great many more stories, but the point is this: God knows all about His beloved children, where they are, what need they are confronting, and what it will take to rescue them—and He has the ample power for every need. In today’s text David referred to believers as God’s “beloved ones”, and when he prayed and asked God to answer, He came through and demonstrated His power. The resulting message is always this: the believer must then exalt God “above the heavens, and then see His glory over all the earth.” That’s how this world is constantly aware of God’s presence in our world. That is how His glory is seen in a dark sinful satanic controlled world. It is when the light meets the darkness, and the light always wins. And when He answers my prayer, then I see His mighty power on behalf of me!

Prayer: O God, we are so thankful that You always come through for us when we cry out to You. We are absolutely convinced that Your power will be there to bring the answer to our prayers so that we can in turn make You known once again in our world—our sphere of influence. Answer us with Your mighty power so that we can exalt You. Amen!

