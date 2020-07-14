Scripture Text: Psalm 108:7-13 Title: Victorious Conqueror!

Question of the Day: What is it about God’s steadfast love, His faithfulness, and His mighty power in answering our prayers that ignites praise in His beloved children?

Believers live in a world right now where they are taking it on the chin: the people in this world who do not know God hate us and everything that we stand for, yet we know that we have been made righteous before God and that the day will come when He will vindicate us. Will we ever see our foes in this life totally crushed? Will the LORD ever display His great power on our behalf and totally wipe out those who are against us? In this psalm King David speaks for all of us when he tackles this important subject.

Here is today’s text: “You have made promises to us in Your holiness. You have said, ‘It is My pleasure to divide Shechem, and to give out a portion of the Valley of Succoth. I own Gilead; Manasseh belongs to Me; Ephraim is like a helmet that protects Me, Judah is the scepter in My hand; Moab is the basin with which I wash; I will throw out My shoe on Edom; and Philistia is a land over which I will triumph.’ So who will bring Me to any fortified city? Who will help Me triumph over Edom? Haven’t You rejected all of us, O God? Don’t You go out with our armies anymore? Oh come to our aid against our foes because we cannot trust in the help of any other nation around us. It is only with You that we will be valiant against our enemies, and only You can walk all over them.”

King David was a conquering king, yet he saw the nations around him as a constant threat to righteous people. At the same time he opened the psalm with these thoughts: And that is why “my heart is steadfast, O God! I will sing and make melody with everything that I have using musical instruments every day early in the morning. And that is why Your steadfast love and Your faithfulness means so much to every believer as You deliver us with Your mighty right hand!” In this psalm David speaks of believers as “the beloved ones” through whom God will deliver us with His power.

David had seen God subdue his enemies before him, yet they weren’t totally wiped out and he knew that they would again strengthen and do damage to the next generation of believers (which they did). Yet in this psalm David reminded himself of God’s promise of His holy character that comes out of His holy temple (see verse 7). God had said to him that He would divide up Shechem; portion out the Valley of Succoth; He had mastery over Gilead, and Manasseh and Ephraim and Judah; His dominion included wiping out Moab, Edom, and Philistia. Who could possibly defeat Edom’s fortified city? David was convinced that God could and would eventually do it, and he also reminded us that it was God going out with His beloved children who would do the unthinkable: destroy the nations around Israel and bring those nations into totally subjugation.

In conclusion we must go back to the beginning of this psalm. David expressed to us that his heart was determined to focus on the steadfast love of our God, His faithfulness to us that stuns us, and, when He comes with His mighty right hand of power, the nations of the world around us are no match for us. His right hand will wipe out all of our foes, and that is enough to make my heart to be “steadfast before You, O my God!”

Prayer: O God, my heart is fixed on You. Whenever I see Your steadfast love and Your faithfulness demonstrated toward Your children and Your right hand restraining and wiping out those who oppose You and us—Your “beloved ones”—it is then that my heart will be forever “fixed on You, O my God”! Amen! David B. Virts has written a book called “Knowing, Seeking Worshiping — a study of the character of God.” It is available by calling 615-945-0611.

