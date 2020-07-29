Scripture Text: Psalm 108:5-6, 9-13 Title: Enemies Conquered?

Question of the Day: When and how will we ever see our enemies defeated—the ones that constantly hound us?

One thing that troubles believers since the beginning of time is the opposition that we face—just because we belong to God as His holy children. Cain got angry and slew his righteous brother Abel, and from then on Christians have been under attack from those around us who hate God, and who would, if they could, get their hands on the neck of God and strangle Him. But since they can’t, they take it out on His children. In today’s Psalm David looked around at the land of Israel and the nations around them that had given them so much trouble throughout the years. Would God wipe them out? How would it happen?

Here is today’s text: “So be exalted, O God, in Your place high above the heavens, and may Your glory be seen all over the earth. 6 That way Your beloved children will be rescued. Show us Your salvation by Your right hand and answer the cry of my heart! 9 Moab is the basin with which I wash; I will throw out My shoe on Edom; and Philistia is a land over which I will triumph.’

10 “So who will bring Me to any fortified city? Who will help Me triumph over Edom? 11 Haven’t You rejected all of us, O God? Don’t You go out with our armies anymore? 12 Oh come to our aid against our foes because we cannot trust in the help of any other nation around us. 13 It is only through You that we will be valiant against our enemies, and only You can walk all over them.”

Let’s go down through the passage and highlight David’s thoughts:

David started out by desiring to exalt God and see His glory shine forth throughout the whole earth. That is a good place to start!

Then David expressed his heart’s desire to see God’s “beloved ones” to be delivered from their enemies, and the only way that was going to happen was for “Your right hand to come to our rescue in answer to our prayers”. How many times throughout history have the believer’s enemies been defeated soundly by the mighty right hand of God wiping them out?

Does God really own Moab and Edom? Yes! The whole earth and all that is in it belongs to Him, so Edom and Moab are no match for the powerful right hand of God.

David then asked in verse 10, “who will bring me into that fortified city”, the capital of Edom? This is, of course, a rhetorical question; but it showed that David wondered if anyone could penetrate that fortified city. David then asked God in verse 11 if He had rejected His people, and that was the reason that Edom had never been crushed and soundly defeated. David also explained clearly that if “God does not go out with us to battle, then we will never see victory.”

Finally David asked God for help against their enemy—specifically Edom, and expressed with confidence that when God goes out with them, they will “tread down their foes.”

So what happened? In I Kings 11:15-16 we read, “For when David was in Edom, and Joab the commander of the army went up to bury the slain, he struck down every male in Edom 16 (for Joab and all Israel remained there six months, until he had cut off every male in Edom).” The final quote is from I Chronicles 18:12-13: “And Abishai, the son of Zeruiah, killed 18,000 Edomites in the Valley of Salt. 13 Then he put garrisons in Edom, and all the Edomites became David’s servants. And the Lord gave victory to David wherever he went.” Was this defeat not catastrophic to Edom? Did God give His people victory because they were His “beloved children” and because David, their King, asked God to intervene with His mighty hand? That is what God can and will do for us to His enemies—if we but ask!

Prayer: O God, it breaks our hearts to see how this world is given the power to wipe out believers, stir up persecution, abuse, reviling, and scorning from our enemies—the ones around us constantly. Would You be pleased to answer us and show is Your power and defeat and destroy our enemies? We know You can? We know You eventually will? Will You come and wipe out my enemies? How do I balance that with Your words to “love your enemies”? Amen! David B. Virts has written a book called “Knowing, Seeking Worshiping — a study of the character of God.” It is available by calling 615-945-0611.