To the Editor:

I’ve been torn about how to react to news of the killing of the 5 year-old little North Carolina boy that’s making the rounds on social media. As he rode his bicycle, the perpetrator (his next door neighbor) walked up to him, placed a gun to his head and executed him in broad daylight. Because the child was white and the shooter is black, many are contrasting the news coverage (or lack thereof) and reaction to this killing to the reaction to the death of George Floyd. Personally, I think that is ridiculous.

George Floyd was a 5-time convicted felon. He once held a pregnant woman at gunpoint while she was assaulted, threatening to shoot her in the stomach. He was well-known by the police. He yelled “I can’t breathe” before a hand was ever put on him, he resisted arrest, he claimed claustrophobia and refused to enter a police car, even with officers offering to roll the window down for him, yet he was sitting in a car with the windows up when the police first approached him about passing a counterfeit $20 bill. He was foaming at the mouth and acting irrationally, the result of deadly levels of fentanyl and other drugs in his system. Despite the murals painted depicting him as an angel, had George Floyd just been so much as a decent guy, he would be alive today. Furthermore, at least one independent autopsy concluded that his death was caused in no part by the officers’ actions.

This child was sinless. He saw no color. He’d committed no crime. I can imagine him smiling at the approach of a neighbor, who he’d likely seen before, never suspecting that he was about to be harmed, much less have his brains splattered on his own lawn. There will be no protests, no riots, no vilification of all black people. Young black men won’t be targeted and killed in retaliation, as many police officers have been. Hollywood celebrities won’t provide him with a golden casket or fund multiple funerals in cities across America that will be televised and broadcast live across social media. George Soros won’t pay thousands of protestors to burn and loot cities (with bricks provided). “Black privilege” won’t become a trendy phrase and this child’s name won’t trend on Twitter. Tens of millions of dollars won’t be raised to support the battle against systemic child brutality and abuse, and “CHILDREN’S LIVES MATTER” will never be painted on Broadway.

This is not a black and white issue, nor was George Floyd’s death. There is no comparison between the two events; however, the silence over this child’s murder speaks volumes about the bias that drives our national media. His name was Cannon Hinnant.

