Shabby Lane Shopping Events presents a fabulous family Summer shopping event August 27th with 80 amazing local small businesses and artisans.

10 am – 3:30pm FREE admission -free goody bags to first 200 adult shoppers, FREE princess meet and greet 10 am – 1pm, FREE popcorn and cookies- Fun for all ages! Fabulous shopping, food and fun!

Shabby Lane Ladies Day Out Shopping Event- Lane Agri Park Community Center 315 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN