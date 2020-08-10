Violating Basic Principles of Personal Freedom….

“… to usurp under false titles, they call empire, they make a desolation and they call it peace.” ~ Publius Cornelias Tacitus, Roman commander and Senator

And So America … Here we all go just a few more steps down The Rabbit Hole into an alternate universe where no man shall ever be free again, or so it does seem, by the manner in which far too many of my fellow Americans have joined hands, commenced singing https://www.altcensored.com/watch Die Fahne hoch and marched in lockstep to the mask mandates and the lockdowns we currently find in many places across America, from my home here in Tennessee, with mask mandates extended until August 29th, to California and Governor Newsom’s continued assault against religious freedom and one’s right to worship. Most of America appears all too ready to surrender every last vestige of individual and collective freedom and liberty at the same time, simply because a few within government, aided by a hysterical Leftist media, have said we must all be extremely afraid of a little virus that is no more deadly than a serious flu.

The environment is one of a most surreal nature, as Americans berate those not choosing to wear masks or abide by social distancing mandates, rather than acknowledging we are all quite capable of seeing to our own health concerns, without being told by nosy and needlessly nervous nanny neighbors and a Big Brother super state interfering in our personal matters, intimidating and bamboozling people by way of their propaganda and fear tactics. They violate principles of good medicine and in the process they are also violating basic principles of personal freedom.

In the realm of public health a principle know as the Principle of Effectiveness exists that makes it clear, public health officials have a duty and a responsibility to do no harm to the people they are supposed to protect. If any agency is following this principle, it will recommend only those interventions known to be effective, but such is not the case in America today, since masks are known and proven to be ineffective and the drug hydroxychoroquine, that so many government officials scoff at and now prohibit, is absolutely known to be effective against COVID-19. Essentially, we are finding our elected officials are using force to make people submit to illegal, illegitimate orders, to an end that does nothing to improve the nation’s current situation, and only makes it worse.

One must note that Dr Anthony Fauci, who has been the face of the Trump COVID Policy, initially offered an extremely erroneous strategy for the nation that resulted in thousands of unnecessary deaths, as he moved government agencies to quarantine people at home without treatment until they had to be admitted to the hospital. Only then would they be given hydroxychloroquine, under the Emergency Use Authorization, which turned out to be a major mistake by Fauci and Dr Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of the FDA, that was a result of Fauci’s advocacy for Big Pharma — “the Vaccine” and “a Certificate of Health” — and a drug called “remdevisir”, that costs thousands of dollars per patient and has no real overall effect on keeping people from dying from COVID-19.

By contrast, hydroxychloroquine only costs sixty cents per tablet and has a very easy to follow prescription requiring three tablets in the first 24 hours, followed by two tablets daily over the next five days.

One international study from April 6th 2020 noted that COVID is a two stage disease, and if patients received hydroxychloroquine during the first week of the onset of symptoms, the disease didn’t progress to the second phase, and they survived in fine fashion. However, Fauci and the FDA ignored this report and proceeded with their own flawed studies. And in the meantime, fifty-three studies have proven hydroxychloroquine’s effectiveness, while only fourteen have offered negative reports, with ten studies focused on patients in the last stages of COVID-19; two came from the same author at the University of Minnesota, while the fake Lancet paper was retracted, leaving an equally faulty Brazilian study.

Americans are dying from the want of this effective treatment, and yet, the press continues to ignore the damage Fauci has done and they continue to call hydroxychloroquine, “dangerous”, even though it has been used for multiple respiratory ailments for the past 65 years. However, nobody should lose sight of the fact that 99.5 percent of all infected are actually surviving this supposed “killer” disease.

A study by Stanford/UCLA from June 2020 estimates and indicates the probability of COVID-19 infection is approximately 1 in 40,500 people, while the probability of requiring hospitalization from COVID-19 complications among those fifty to 64 years old is 1 in 709,000. The likelihood of dying from COVID-19 is 1 in well over six and a half million. These probabilities show how useless any future vaccine would actually be. And if vaccination is made mandatory, even with immunization a hundred percent effective, it could only prevent 1 death out of 6,670,000 vaccinated; so, nobody really benefits from any extraordinary move to create this vaccine, other than the Fauci, Bill Gates, Big Pharma and all the globalist One Worlders who are aligned with the need for it.

A despicable use of subterfuge, obfuscation and outright lies by the Leftists and the globalists, with even some Republicans inadvertently facilitating the mess further, has furthered the Bill Gates and Big Pharma New World Order agenda, as it seemingly hides in plain sight. Americans haven’t any real rights left, if politicians recent actions are any measure, since the greatest majority of elected officials no longer make even the simplest of pretense that they actually care about the Constitution or the Bill of Rights.

On August 7th 2020, a Ventura County state judge, in California, issued a restraining order against Pastor Rob McCoy and the Godspeak Calvary Chapel Church, enforcing Governor Newsom’s ILLEGAL and UnConstitutional order, that is full of the governor’s tyrannical arrogance, in that he truly believes he can prevent a congregation from singing and worshiping, while the judge, with equal malevolent hubris, extended the order to anyone who attends this church, “Does 1 through 1000”.

However, as noted by Liberty Counsel: “Newsom’s orders allow the church to feed, shelter, and provide social services, but the same people in the same building cannot worship. In other words, non-religious services are acceptable but religious services are banned. People can receive food, but not take communion. People can be housed overnight, but cannot hold a short worship service, Bible study, or meet for prayer. People can receive counseling to find work but cannot be counseled on finding eternal life.”

As Mat Stiver, founder of Liberty Counsel, would later state: “If people cannot see this obvious unconstitutional violation, they are blind.”

A hard-hitting response is all the Left and the Democratic Party Communists understand, but, for all his grandstanding and bluster, I cannot help but view President Trump’s actions as those of a coward, as he failed to fire Fauci at the first hint of his subterfuge and lies, pushing Gates Vaccine, along with Fauci’s lack of respect for freedom and the country on the whole that has been forced to unduly suffer added economic catastrophe by way of the lockdowns. The full-blown assault against liberty and freedom by the Democrat Communists and their masters, i.e. George Soros, Bill Gates, the Clintons and Obamas, across the country would have been inconceivable months ago. And in an unconscionable, weak and pathetic response, the Republican Party has played right into the false narrative advanced by Fauci’s Apocalypse Platoon, while they pretend the State actually has the authority to enact any such blatantly absurd “orders” of its own.

Currently, America even sees supposed conservatives such as Gov. Greg Abbot of Texas and Mike DeWine of Ohio holding their states hostage, while President Trump blathers about China and progress towards “the Vaccine”, rather than go on the offensive and castigate the governors who have trampled on individual liberty and our Bill of Rights.

Last night [August 7th] in Nashville, Tennessee, twenty citations were written for non-compliance with the “mask policy” and one man was actually arrested. This should be of great concern to all freedom-loving Americans.

If President Trump wanted to truly do something worthwhile, he should drive home a point and go and stand and make a statement for Liberty alongside Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti in Bellmawr, New Jersey, who have refused to allow Governor Phil Murphy to shut them down, even in the face of a ten thousand dollar per day fine for each of them, that the gym remains open and a threat of six months in jail. Such an act would be a stand for all small business owners and all Americans across the land who have had their careers and lives destroyed due to largely Democrat implemented lockdowns. What a definitive moment that would be to see, and it would pave the way to a massive nationwide resistance and the complete opening of America, as all Americans could take heart and follow this example, simply saying “Hell No … We Won’t Stay Locked Down.”

President Trump should never have declared a state of emergency, but he could have at least lifted it as soon as doctors such as Dr John Ioannidis, Dr Simone Gold, and Dr Stella Immanuel started poking holes in Fauci’s false narrative and had them all brought to him in Washington. Instead, trump has allowed Fauci to speak as if from the Gospel to the Leftstream presstitutes who have breathlessly carried his falsehoods before the public, presenting them as though they were in fact the absolute truth and real “science”, the Gospel according to Anthony Fauci. And even though he was initially reluctant to wear a mask, Trump has now complied with the Deep State demands and obediently called it “patriotic” to wear one.

I would call it “Cowardly” as I remind President trump that it won’t be the fools and the idiots walking around wearing masks every minute of the day who will be voting for him in November.

Please recall that all of this started off as a simple “two week plan” and has now extended into months, with no real end in sight. Each time a mask mandate is scheduled to be lifted, we see it extended by weeks or months, and some have suggested we could see this continue over the next three years … or longer [?].

In the meantime, all America is left wondering just how this surreal Circus Act ends. Will Fauci simply one day announce over National Public Radio that the nation has reopened, moving people to tear off their masks? Can’t you see it now? Perhaps millions of Americans will even tear off their clothes, and run out under the sun, as they weep with relief and joy, dancing through the tall grass, leaping from one boulder to the next, near ponds and rivers, searching the sky for a rainbow and the dawning of the New Age.

Will husbands and wives readily reconcile easily after all the turmoil they’ve been forced to endure, nearly coming to blows from the stress of a lost business or job and going bankrupt, thanks to a totally unnecessary government ordered lockdown? Can they ever regain their former happy relationships and resume their marital bliss?

How about all those in government responsible for the lockdowns? Surely no patriotic American can easily forgive the unforgivable and the indefensible, illiberal, tyrannical position so many governors and mayors took during this much-hyped “pandemic”. Don’t look for me to be welcoming any of them with open arms or my vote, as they flounce down the steps of Legislative Plaza or the Capitol. And I sure as hell won’t be popping the cork off any bottle of champagne to celebrate, with any of them; if anything, I’ll still be working on my “Hangman’s Knot”.

I am familiar with the fear from a rattler or copperhead snake, Louisiana quicksand, a wild Grizzly Bear in the Grand Tetons and a reoccurring nightmare of mine that has Hillary Clinton stepping onto the stage of the Democratic National Convention grinning like a cocaine addict and telling a roaring crowd that Joe Biden has withdrawn from the presidential race due to health concerns ….. but such disproportionate fear as seen in our country from “The Virus” with a 99.5 percent survival rate? C’Mon Man.

It’s far past time to throw open the gates to every economy in every state and the entire national economy on the whole, while we all cast aside the irrational fear the nation has encountered, after a successful all out media driven propaganda campaign that has very nearly destroyed whatever was left of our economy after the March 16th economic collapse. Every American who wishes to have any chance at a decent life must simply refuse to obey or comply with anymore outrageous orders based on VooDoo “science” with no basis in fact, and we can all let this be a new start to a new populist grassroots movement opposed to the entire establishment, as it currently exists, in the name of Freedom and Liberty — upholding the Inalienable Right to Free Speech and Religious Freedom — to end the rule of the oligarchs and the corporate New World Order fascists who would rule over us all, against our will.

Do nothing at your own risk, as such a mindset enables this lockdown ideology that represents tyranny without limit, at the expense of all human dignity, decency and our Inalienable Rights. Our politicians have created an economic desert, trampled on our Bill of Rights, and called it “defending American’s health”.

by Justin O Smith