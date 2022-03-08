“If we are to advance liberty and justice, we need to secure the border and fix the immigration system. We can do both.” ~ Ol’ Commie Joe, who has never seen an enemy or a buck he didn’t just love to death, or a crisis he couldn’t manufacture

There isn’t any doubt in most educated conservative American’s minds that Biden and his anti-American regime would have our borders sealed tight as vaulted steel door and the wall completed in a few days, if thousands of white Republican-leaning Polish people were flooding across our southern border today, in the manner of the current flood of socialists from Central and South America and the four corners of the world. And there isn’t any doubt that the Biden regime has adopted the radical Marxist-Maoist Cancel Culture worldview that names the White population and the Western civilization the enemies of their movement — those principles that nearly all of America’s traditions and heritage are built upon — those principles and people that stand in the way of their fundamental transformation of America, as Biden has often incoherently garbled.

Calling White Americans “racists” and “white supremacists”, because we support the virtues and founding principles of America and pressing American school children to be indoctrinated in the truly racist dogma of the Marxists’ Critical Race Theory and other anti-American gibberish is one part of many in the Democratic Party plan to continue their subversion of our government and country, while they import ignorant, uneducated foreigners, who will be susceptible to their propaganda and easily indoctrinated in the ways of the Shining Path.

In the process, we see Ol’ Commie Joe advancing the Maoist-Marxist revolution and equity over “equality under the law” through the constant delivery of lies, propaganda and the revision of history.

Joe Biden doesn’t want to secure the U.S. border any more than he wants to ensure Ukraine’s border integrity [giving it heavy lip-service for the sake of his “legacy”] and take America to war against Russia over Ukraine. That wouldn’t fit into the Democratic Party Communists’ plans to destroy America’s Founding and the republic.

The new data from the Customs and Border Patrol’s official website perfectly exposes this fact, when Americans can readily see 153,941 foreigners attempted to enter our country illegally, and these are just the ones that were caught. Of this number, Joe’s anti-American buddies released 62,573, bussing and flying them to all points unknown across the nation; the data also exposes the fact that deportations are down by 70 percent, the lowest it has been in the past five years.

A child’s ethnicity or country of origin isn’t so important, if his parents’ come to America legally and to teach them the foundational values and principles that built America, but too often today, such is not the case. This malaise has manifested whole communities within our society that have largely refused to assimilate into traditional America, as they continue to live by foreign notions and ideologies that are diametrically opposed to our system and long-held cultural norms, just as experienced in Shelbyville, TN, Boston, Minneapolis, Nashville, Seattle and numerous other cities when thousands of Somali, Iraqi and Syrian Muslims were resettled in their communities, between 2000 and the present; and as seen through LaRaza and Illegals from South and Central America and Mexico, so often used as mules by the violent Cartels for moving drugs and trafficking young women and even children for sex. And the situation is made worse when so-called “educators” and the Biden regime communists in America purposefully facilitate this multicultural, ethno-centric mess and the Great Replacement of White America.

In 2021, over eleven thousand pounds of fentanyl were seized by Border Patrol Agents, and already in 2022, they have seized 5,569 pounds of the deadly drug, which represents an exponential increase over past years. The largest portion of the illegal drugs entering America today come by way of our wide-open southern border, all courtesy of Joe Biden and his Border Czar, Kamala.

Just five years after the Immigration Act of 1965, the census showed America’s population was eighty-three percent white, eleven percent black and one percent Native American, with little change between 1970 and 1980. In other words, in 1970, when I was a young boy of thirteen years, ninety-five percent of America’s population had longstanding roots in America, and the remainder, for the most part, was the Hispanic population that also had deep roots in places like Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and California, often going back centuries.

Essentially, the Immigration Act of 1965 effectively codified discrimination against White European immigrants on a national level and proactively pursued affirmative action for all others, primarily people of color who often come to America holding ideas completely opposite to those of our founding. The nation will never see such advocacy from its enemies-from-within once whites are reduced to a small minority, as we find in California, and it’s all been done through the imprimatur of Congress and the immoral idiots who present themselves as genii more brilliant than the common American, although the truth proves otherwise.

On May 14th 2021, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and thirty-four other Democrats sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that characterized policies enabling mass Illegal Immigration as some sort of benevolent racial justice — more insane Marxist gibberish that seeks to have us all enter a national suicide pact — which seems to have Dementia Joe’s ear and attention for the time being, as the border crisis rages on.

In part the letter read:

“We are in a moment of racial reckoning in this country, with communities across the country calling for an end to mass incarceration and racist policing. It is time to end the carceral approach to immigration, which relies on these same flawed systems. Instead, we urge the Biden administration to pursue humane and just immigration policies that aim to end mass incarceration, criminalization and deportation of immigrants.”

This is simply a plea for Biden to carry on with the very same Open Border policy he already has implemented that will certainly serve to end America as we have known Her to be in better days gone by. Biden’s immigration policies are a nation-killer.

Today, Biden and Marx Inc have seen fit to offer black farmers federal government subsidies, paid for by all American taxpayers, while making those same subsidies unavailable for white farmers. But the Court saw fit to stop Biden’s blatant racism in that case; however, the Biden regime has also moved ahead with a Pentagon program based on Critical Race Theory and designed to make the military “less white”.

White America was reduced to a little under sixty percent by 2020, as the African-American, Asian-American and Hispanic populations soared exponentially larger. Currently, there are more immigrants in America than at any other time in history, numbering some 45 million, and that doesn’t even take into account the nearly 40 million illegal aliens that are scattered about the country, courtesy of Biden and Marx Inc and past presidents and Congressmen of anti-American like minds.

Nutcases have made it into America’s mainstream, as it’s now commonplace to hear some “expert” from academia or on some media outlet calling for the physical, political and cultural marginalization, replacement and even death of white people but, when confronted, they attempt to deflect and hide their true intentions behind rhetoric and the disingenuous language of “diversity and inclusion”, which they insist is not meant to be as malicious and malevolent as it actually is. Incredibly, this position has found large support in U.S. corporations and among the so-called “elite” of the political arena, media and academia.

Making America “less white” doesn’t always necessarily imply violence against people, but the Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots showed America the true underbelly of a new and deeper racism that definitely has the propensity to be directed at conservative white America. In historical context, the world has witnessed past cases that start off as condemnation of classes of people and gradually evolve to people engaging in the extermination of others — genocide, especially when those targeted resist the end goals of their tormentors, whether one inspects the Jewish Holocaust, the Ukraine Holodomor or the Rwandan slaughter.

As Hewitt Moore noted last year:

“What would make ‘White replacement’ a conspiracy theory would be if it wasn’t an observable phenomenon. If it’s such a positive transition, why can’t we have an honest discussion about it without name-calling, moral posturing, and censorship?”

Mass migration, legal and illegal regardless of race, is a shock to a nation’s system. It dilutes the votes and the political norms that have held sway for many years in America in most instances. In a country that guarantees us some power at birth with the premise of one man, one vote, this is most significant if the new arrivals hold a worldview completely antithetical to their host country.

What better way to transform a nation into an authoritarian socialist system of governance than to flood it with people who have no loyalty or love for America, not Her traditions, Her heritage or the principles She was founded upon?

Given the trend in our nation’s politics and the insanity exhibited on the left, the Biden policies are more than troubling, especially if they aren’t checked in total and stopped dead cold, before they get too much more out of hand.

Sadly, too often Americans also see damned dumb, or complicit Republicans [RINOs], who unconscionably and perhaps inadvertently aid the Democrats in their destructive plans, in great displays of doing things “legally”. We now have new legislation introduced on February 8th 2022 by Representative Maria Salazar (R-FL) that would give amnesty to somewhere between eleven and twenty-two million illegal aliens, while simultaneously we see that Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Rick Scott (R-FL), Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) are currently speaking with Democrats about a separate amnesty deal. If this doesn’t make one sick to their stomach and to their very core, nothing will.

Fighting this will rest primarily on conservative and independent Americans and their ability to ensure honest elections in 2022 and 2024, in order to gain a super-majority, so that we may be able to slow or stop illegal border crossings and the financial incentives driving them and also make greater progress with the assimilation of legal immigrants. If we can succeed in this mission, we just might be able to save America’s rich traditions, culture and heritage and a better future for all America’s children.

The struggle must include adamantly and forcefully rejecting all racist discrimination against whites, especially in light of the real political power held by whites as still the largest political base. Have no fear of offending anyone, when this cause is absolutely righteous. With the revelation of the final goal of these despotic based Democratic policies, even conservative people of color and some immigrants will side with white America rather than live under the monstrosity Biden and his Marxist-Maoist commies have in mind for this beloved America of ours.

Anybody currently following and advancing the Biden Open Border policies and the racist mantra that accompanies them as a political strategy must be permanently removed from power and any further ability to hold any government position. More than this, Americans who still love this country must get many more of our countrymen to reject, without any reservation or equivocation, those in power across all walks of American life, who rejoice over the abrogation of the law and the erosion of America’s traditions and founding as they pursue the republic’s eradication by any means necessary. America cannot survive with such traitors left to their same devices to wreak havoc across our system at will, and their punishment must be swift and harsh.

The Declaration of Independence makes clear that America’s national identity and its virtues and founding principles are inherently joined at the core of what our nation exemplifies, and they are inseparable, when we read “We hold these truths to be self-evident…”.

For this we fight.