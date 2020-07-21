Police searching for person who desecrated mausoleum, stealing ashes and jewelry

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) detectives are searching for the person who stole three urns containing ashes and an assortment of jewelry from two mausoleum display cases at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

A funeral director called police Friday, July 17, after discovering someone had entered the mausoleum, broke into the display cases, and took the items. It is not known when the theft occurred.

Detectives are working with cemetery personnel and family members to try in hopes of recovering the stolen items.

One of the more distinctive items stolen was an American Bowling Conference ring belonging to a man who died in 2019. He received the ring after bowling a perfect 300, according to family members.

If you have any information that can help police solve this case, please contact Detective Ed Gorham at (629) 201-5507, or email 0300@murfreesborotn.gov.