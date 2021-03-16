Sometimes a series of memories and connections seem to literally explode with meaning. A sort of atomic fission effect of synchronicities.

It happened for me this week, revolving around the classic children’s author, Dr. Seuss.

Of course we’ve all heard a lot about Dr Seuss lately, his birthday was on March 2nd. And, as it turns out the “Woke” kids are resting from bashing Shakespeare for awhile to go after him. They are deriding him as they point to wartime and other cartoons that they are certain are foremost in the minds of various ethnic groups . (Starting with works close to 90 years old.) I expect it will probably take them years to work their judgemental way up to the modern political cartoons we see constantly depicting famous people, which, in crudity and grotesqueness make the Dr’s cartoons look very benign indeed. It is truly amazing to see how some members of our modern educated youth keep busy during a pandemic. Digging, Digging, Digging, for anything that can even in the smallest way help to bring a little more hate into the world. (Or at least keep stoking what is already here!) It leaves me with sadness, and a sense of guilt.

But to return to my premise. When I first saw the references to Dr Seuss, I remembered a crime mystery film that I have thoroughly enjoyed over the years. It’s title, “Fracture” with Anthony Hopkins and Ryan Gosling. There is a scene in the film where “Willie” Beacham (Gosling’s character), an assistant district attorney, is reading aloud in an attempt to awaken his client, (the attempted murder victim,) who is in a deep coma from a gunshot wound to her head.

The poetry the young attorney is reading to her is from the Dr Seuss book “Oh, The Places You’ll Go.” This great book is often given to students at graduation as an inspiration for their future success in the World. Willie chooses however, mirroring his own turmoil, to read the problematic section dealing with those life confusions which happen when we get off track.

“You will come to a place where the streets are not marked/ Some windows are lighted, but mostly they’re darked /.“Do you dare to stay out?/ Do you dare to go in?/ How much can you lose?/ How much can you win?/ And if you go in, should you go left or right?/ Or right and three quarters, Or maybe ,not quite?/ ”You can get so confused, that you’ll start in a race / down long wiggled roads, at a break necking pace/ Headed, I fear, toward a most useless place/ The Waiting Place… for people just waiting…/ Waiting for a train to go, or a bus to come/ or a plane to go, or the mail to come./or the rain to go,or the phone to ring,/or the snow to snow Or waiting around for a yes or a no../” Or a string of pearls, or a pair of pants/ or a wig with curls, or a second chance..” Willie, (To quote the earlier part of the poem) using the ‘brains in his head” and with the “feet in his shoes.” moves forward in this drama to find his second chance to solve the crime.

We are all much like Willie right now. We have reached an impasse in our national and global life. A place where all the old qualities of faith, hope and charity would be a considerable help in the sorting out process. Instead of keeping those qualities safe and handy for use, we’ve mislaid most of them. Some we have outright thrown away.

It comes as little surprise that the lack of interest we have shown toward our children’s education comes home to roost with many of the new young eagerly helping those with agendas in the destruction of our history and culture. All of those things are ‘old fashioned’ to a generation raised on video games and internet social networks. Inventing more and more intrusive tech apps is made to seem heroic to such a group.

The good Dr. however, told us right. The waiting place is just for awhile. A time to take stock and set things to right again. History has taught us this. The guilt we feel for having let things get this bad can be turned to good through bringing about change, lots of change.

“And will you succeed? Yes, you will indeed! (98 and ¾ percent, guaranteed.) You’re off to great places, today is your day. Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way!” We truly must follow that advice. We’ve a mountain of bad decisions and apathy to move out of the way. Time to use our own minds again and get on with the work.

Thank you Dr. Seuss, You left us a priceless heritage of simple and direct truth. Time to enjoy it and share it all over again. Appreciate comments send to ld_byron37086@yahoo.com