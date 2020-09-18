From Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office…

No defects were found after an inspection by the Tennessee Corrections Institute staff Wednesday at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, said Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.

This is the fourth time since 2017 that the Adult Detention Center passed inspection with no defects.

“No defects in four years is phenomenal to me,” Fitzhugh said.

The sheriff commended the employees for their dedication to abiding by the state standards established for correctional facilities.

“I am proud of the hard work that each one of our detention officers do every day,” Fitzhugh said. “Without each one of them contributing, this would not have been possible.”