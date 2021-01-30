No one suffered injuries when a pilot flying a Cessna 162 made an emergency landing about 10 a.m. Saturday on a Rucker Road field, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant reported.

The Murfreesboro pilot and a passenger were flying when the plane apparently stalled and could not be restarted, reported Sgt. Bryant Gregory.

“The plane was flying from Murfreesboro to Shelbyville when the emergency happened and the pilot called ‘Mayday,’” Gregory reported. “There are no injuries or damages.”

Federal Aviation Administration representatives are responding.

Sheriff’s deputies and Rutherford County Fire and Rescue are on the scene.