The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was a grand event, marked by the attendance of numerous celebrities and influential figures. Among the guests, the presence of Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan drew significant attention, particularly due to her separate appearance with her daughter Aaradhya, away from the rest of the Bachchan family.

Aishwarya Rai’s Separate Photo-Op

Eyebrows were raised when Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya arrived at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, opting for a separate photo-op rather than posing with the rest of the Bachchan clan. The rest of the family, including Amitabh, Jaya, Shweta, and Abhishek Bachchan, were seen posing together for photographs. This separation has fueled rumors of a rift within the family, especially between Aishwarya and her husband Abhishek Bachchan.

A Throwback to Happier Times

An old video from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding reception in 2018 has resurfaced, showcasing a time when Aishwarya Rai was seen smiling and enjoying herself with the rest of the Bachchan family. The video, shared by a fan page on Instagram, shows Aishwarya alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan, all sharing a joyful moment together.

A Star-Studded Event

The wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, to Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharmaceutical tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, was a star-studded affair. Held at Mumbai’s Jio World Drive, the event was attended by celebrities from Bollywood, politicians, and top cricketers from across the country.

Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan’s Reunion

One of the highlights of the wedding was the reunion of Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan, who were seen chatting away as they sat next to each other at the event. This unexpected reunion became a hot topic on social media, with fans expressing their eagerness to see the beloved pair back together on screen.

Kim Kardashian’s Indian Experience

Adding to the star power, American reality TV star Kim Kardashian attended the wedding with her sister Khloe Kardashian. Kim shared a selfie with Aishwarya Rai on Instagram, calling her a “queen.” The sisters expressed their excitement about experiencing an Indian wedding, sharing numerous photos and updates from the event.

Speculations About Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

The absence of Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya from the family photos at the wedding has led to speculations about a possible rift between Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan. Despite these rumors, the couple has not publicly commented on their relationship.

Conclusion

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was a memorable event, marked by the presence of numerous celebrities and notable figures. Aishwarya Rai’s separate appearance with her daughter Aaradhya, along with her interactions with Hrithik Roshan and Kim Kardashian, added to the intrigue and discussions surrounding the event. As fans and media continue to speculate about her relationship with the Bachchan family, Aishwarya Rai remains a prominent figure in Bollywood and beyond.

