Alexandra Daddario, the talented actress known for her roles in “The White Lotus,” “Baywatch,” and “San Andreas,” has found her perfect match in Andrew Form, a prominent film and television producer. Their love story is a testament to serendipity and genuine connection, culminating in a beautiful wedding and exciting news of a growing family.

A Serendipitous Meeting and Engagement

Daddario and Form first crossed paths in New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a city that was unusually quiet, their chance encounter led to a blossoming romance. “He was also on a walk, and we passed each other downtown.

He turned back and said, ‘hi,’ just as I was turning around to glance back at him. I laughed and said, ‘hi,’ and then we both laughed about how we were the only two people on what is normally an incredibly busy street, and he asked if he could take me to dinner,” Daddario recalled to Vogue.

Their relationship quickly grew serious, and by the end of 2021, they were engaged. Daddario shared her joy on Instagram, expressing her admiration for Form: “The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion.” Their engagement was a highlight in a year filled with challenges and uncertainty.

The Dream Wedding in New Orleans

In June 2022, Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form tied the knot in an intimate and picturesque ceremony in New Orleans, a city known for its vibrant culture and historic charm. The couple chose Preservation Hall, an iconic venue in the heart of the French Quarter, for their nuptials. “We loved the look of Preservation Hall — it was so old, so historic, it lets its age and ‘flaws’ show,” Daddario told Vogue. “That’s what makes it so beautiful. We wanted it to be about music, drinking, and authentic New Orleans.”

Daddario’s bridal gown, a stunning silk wool creation by Danielle Frankel, perfectly complemented the New Orleans setting. The dress, named Scarlet, featured pleated silk wool with lace appliqués, spaghetti straps, and a tulle train. “I fell in love with Danielle

Frankel’s dresses,” Daddario said. “I followed them on Instagram. They sent me a message, and we chatted, and when I went to their studio, I just felt beautiful in everything. I chose my dress because it felt like it belonged in New Orleans and was the right choice for the Louisiana heat.”

Form’s attire for the big day was equally stylish yet relaxed. He wore a Brunello Cucinelli pinstripe suit, which Daddario described as a “beautiful, not-too-serious” choice. The couple’s wedding theme was laid-back and authentically New Orleans, focusing on music, good food, and the city’s lively spirit.

A Joyful Announcement

In July 2024, Alexandra Daddario shared exciting news with her fans: she is expecting her first child with Andrew Form. The pregnancy announcement came with a heartfelt interview in Vogue and a series of beautiful maternity photos. Daddario revealed that she had kept her pregnancy a secret for six months by “wearing baggy clothing, posting tightly cropped photos on her Instagram, and avoiding pretty much everyone.”

“I’m finally embracing it,” she told Vogue, adding that she is “overjoyed” with her pregnancy. Although Daddario admitted that the news was initially overwhelming, she has come to see it as a wonderful distraction from her busy career. “Part of me was like, ‘This is the worst thing ever.’

Then part of me was like, ‘This is actually a great distraction.’ Because I’m not sitting there all day long in my house going, ‘If I pick up this pot to make pasta, is something bad going to happen? If I eat this pasta, is something bad going to happen?'”

The couple’s baby will be Daddario’s first child and Form’s third, as he shares two sons, Rowan, 10, and Julian, 8, with his ex-wife, actress Jordana Brewster. The news of Daddario’s pregnancy has been met with excitement and support from fans and friends alike.

Andrew Form: The Man Behind the Scenes

Andrew Form is a well-respected figure in the entertainment industry, known for his work as a film and television producer. He has produced notable films such as “A Quiet Place,” “A Quiet Place Part II,” “The Purge,” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” Additionally, Form co-founded the production company Platinum Dunes with Michael Bay and Brad Fuller, specializing in horror films. His work on the Amazon Prime series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” has also garnered acclaim.

Form’s dedication to his craft is evident, as Daddario mentioned in a February 2022 interview with PEOPLE. “He produces a show called Jack Ryan. So he is working. If he can get away — yeah, of course. He was my first invite. He’s [a] very hard-working man,” she said.

Before his relationship with Daddario, Form was married to “The Fast and the Furious” actress Jordana Brewster for 13 years. They met on the set of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning,” where Brewster starred and Form produced. Despite their divorce in 2020, Form and Brewster have remained dedicated co-parents to their two sons.

Conclusion

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form’s love story is one of serendipity, romance, and genuine connection. From their chance meeting in New York City to their stunning wedding in New Orleans and the joyful news of their growing family, their journey together has been nothing short of extraordinary. As they prepare to welcome their first child, Daddario and Form continue to inspire with their love, dedication, and shared passion for life and the arts.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How did Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form meet?

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form met by chance in New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their unexpected encounter on a quiet street led to a romantic relationship.

2. When did Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form get married?

The couple got married in June 2022 in a beautiful ceremony held at Preservation Hall in New Orleans.

3. What did Alexandra Daddario wear for her wedding?

Daddario wore a silk wool gown by Danielle Frankel, named Scarlet. The dress featured pleated silk wool, lace appliqués, spaghetti straps, and a tulle train, making it perfect for the New Orleans setting.

4. Is Alexandra Daddario expecting a child?

Yes, Alexandra Daddario is expecting her first child with Andrew Form. She announced her pregnancy in July 2024, sharing her joy and excitement with her fans.

5. What is Andrew Form known for in the entertainment industry?

Andrew Form is a well-known film and television producer, recognized for his work on films like “A Quiet Place,” “A Quiet Place Part II,” “The Purge,” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” He also co-founded the production company Platinum Dunes and has produced the Amazon Prime series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”