Alina Saad Habba, born on March 25, 1984, is a renowned American lawyer and the managing partner of Habba, Madaio & Associates LLP, a prominent law firm with offices in Bedminster, New Jersey, and New York City. Since 2021, Habba has served as a legal spokesperson for former U.S. President Donald Trump and a senior advisor for MAGA, Inc., Trump’s Super PAC. This article delves into her early life, education, legal career, and her significant role as Trump’s attorney.

Early Life and Education

Alina Habba and her two siblings were born in Summit, New Jersey, to Chaldean Catholic parents who emigrated from Iraq to escape persecution in the early 1980s. Her father, Saad F. Habba, is a gastroenterologist. Habba graduated from Kent Place School in 2002 and attended Lehigh University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 2005. Although she initially worked in the fashion industry, Habba decided to attend law school for financial reasons, obtaining her Juris Doctor from Widener University Commonwealth Law School in 2010.

The Beginnings of a Legal Career

After finishing law school, Habba served as a law clerk to Eugene J. Codey Jr., then Presiding Judge of the Civil Superior Court in Essex County, New Jersey. In September 2011, she joined Tompkins, McGuire, Wachenfeld & Barry, LLP as an associate. By February 2013, Habba became an equity partner and the Managing Partner of Sandelands Eyet LLP, a firm formed by her then-husband. In March 2020, she launched her own firm, Habba, Madaio and Associates LLP, which currently employs five people and operates offices in Bedminster, New Jersey, and Manhattan.

Legal Expertise and Notable Cases

Habba is licensed to practice law in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. She has represented clients in various legal cases, including a federal class action suit against a New Jersey nursing home and a student seeking a refund for college tuition. In July 2021, Habba represented Siggy Flicker, a former member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, in a case against Facebook. She also defended Caesar DePaço, a vitamin supplement entrepreneur, in a lawsuit against Portuguese journalists.

Representing Donald Trump

Alina Habba’s association with Donald Trump began in 2019 when she joined the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. Their acquaintance led to her appointment as part of Trump’s legal team in September 2021, replacing several long-time attorneys. One of her first high-profile cases for Trump was a $100 million lawsuit against

The New York Times and Trump’s niece, Mary L. Trump, which was ultimately dismissed. Habba also defended Trump in a defamation lawsuit filed by Summer Zervos, a former contestant on The Apprentice, which was discontinued shortly after Habba countersued on Trump’s behalf.

Legal Battles and Controversies

Habba has represented Trump in numerous legal battles, including an investigation led by New York Attorney General Letitia James into the alleged falsification of asset valuations. Despite Habba’s efforts to prevent Trump from testifying, he was questioned by James in August 2022. Habba has faced her own legal challenges, including a lawsuit filed by a former employee alleging inappropriate behavior in the office. This lawsuit was settled out of court in September 2022.

In 2022, Habba’s firm received almost $2 million in legal fees from Trump’s Save America political action committee. She has been a vocal advocate for Trump, frequently appearing on media outlets to defend his actions and character. In January 2024, Habba predicted that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh would support Trump’s case regarding ballot access under the Fourteenth Amendment.

High-Profile Courtroom Moments

Habba’s courtroom presence is marked by her vigorous defense strategies. During Trump’s fraud trial, she cross-examined key witnesses, including Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, who admitted to previously committing perjury. Her sharp questioning earned praise from Trump, who likened her performance to a “Perry Mason moment.”

Conclusion

Alina Habba’s legal career is a testament to her resilience and dedication. From her early beginnings in New Jersey to becoming a pivotal figure in Donald Trump’s legal team, Habba has navigated complex legal landscapes with tenacity. Her role in high-stakes cases and her unwavering support for Trump have solidified her reputation as a formidable attorney.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who is Alina Habba?

Alina Habba is an American lawyer and the managing partner of Habba, Madaio & Associates LLP. She has been a legal spokesperson for former President Donald Trump since 2021.

2. What is Alina Habba’s educational background?

Alina Habba graduated from Kent Place School and Lehigh University with a bachelor’s degree in political science. She obtained her Juris Doctor from Widener University Commonwealth Law School in 2010.

3. What notable cases has Alina Habba worked on?

Habba has worked on various notable cases, including representing Siggy Flicker against Facebook, defending Caesar DePaço, and multiple legal battles for Donald Trump, including a defamation lawsuit by Summer Zervos.

4. How did Alina Habba become associated with Donald Trump?

Habba became acquainted with Donald Trump through the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in 2019. She joined his legal team in 2021 and has since represented him in several high-profile cases.

5. What controversies has Alina Habba faced?

Habba has faced controversies, including a lawsuit by a former employee alleging inappropriate behavior, which was settled out of court. She has also been involved in multiple contentious legal battles on behalf of Donald Trump.