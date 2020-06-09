The current climate has many believing if you do not support Black Lives Matter you are considered a racist. However, there are millions who do not support it, or find it credible due to it being founded on the lie “hands up don’t shoot.” Promoting an agenda based on a proven lie has diminished its struggle for justice. It all began with the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, MI on August 9, 2014, at the hands of a white police officer. As the criminal acquittal of the officer caused communities to be enraged, former Attorney General Eric Holder launched an investigation to see if civil rights were violated. On page 8 of Eric Holders report it states the following:

“Although there are several individuals who have stated that Brown held his hands up in an unambiguous sign of surrender prior to Wilson shooting him dead, their accounts do not support a prosecution of Wilson. As detailed throughout this report, some of those accounts are inaccurate because they are inconsistent with the physical and forensic evidence; some of those accounts are materially inconsistent with that witness’s own prior statements with no explanation, credible for otherwise, as to why those accounts changed over time. Certain other witnesses who originally stated Brown had his hands up in surrender recanted their original accounts, admitting that they did not witness the shooting or parts of it, despite what they initially reported either to federal or local law enforcement or to the media. Prosecutors did not rely on those accounts when making a prosecutive decision.

“While credible witnesses gave varying accounts of exactly what Brown was doing with his hands as he moved toward Wilson – i.e., balling them, holding them out, or pulling up his pants up – and varying accounts of how he was moving – i.e., “charging,” moving in “slow motion,” or “running” – they all establish that Brown was moving toward Wilson when Wilson shot him. Although some witnesses state that Brown held his hands up at shoulder level with his palms facing outward for a brief moment, these same witnesses describe Brown then dropping his hands and “charging” at Wilson.”

The entire claim that Michael Brown was surrendering with his hands up exclaiming “don’t shoot” was proven not to be true. Another problem Black Lives Matter has, is the out right, public disdain for police. It is certainly a first amendment right to declare your hate for something, but promoting violence towards those you hate is something else. In a video originally captured by NBC, protestors in NYC are heard chanting “what do we want?” “Dead cops!” “When do we want it?” “Now!” This as the death of Eric Garner sparked new protests by Black Lives Matter in December of 2014.

Probably the most egregious faults of the Black Lives Matter movement is the slogan itself. How is it black lives matter, but only those killed at the hands of white police? Hundreds of black, mostly men are murdered every single day in cities throughout the United States, with Chicago leading the way. Why do their lives not matter enough for rage and demands for change? Do their families grieve any less because, their son was killed by one of their own? Did that life not matter enough because a white cop was not their killer? Murder is murder, but it seems to take a different perspective when a black is killed by a black.

It never fails that when a sign or chant declaring “all lives matter” is seen or heard, the word racist is used immediately. It is unfortunate what could be a symbol for change and justice is demeaned and exploited. Until those who lead the movement of Black Lives Matter shows their sincerity and willingness to be outraged at every black death, including the millions of black babies aborted, their cause will only appeal to those who are taken by lies not facts.

Murder is Murder…all lives matter.