It’s pretty fortunate for a wealthy series of companies to not only create their own monopoly but to be able to promulgate it through a system of mass hypnosis ideally suited to their products.

I’m speaking, of course, of modern technological products like computers, cell phones and televisions. By droning out regularily through these networks that they have replaced all “old fashioned and outdated technologies forevermore.” These guys laugh all the way to the big banks they love.

However…….

Should a solar flare or some other calamity hit the grid, every one of these technologies would be non functional.

No emails, no television programs, no phone calls, no electric heat. No refrigeration, no washers, no way to pump gas and other petroleum products. So therefore no transportation, no pumping of water, etc. one big stop to the whole shebang.

On the other hand. A hand water pump, an ashley airtight stove, a fireplace, a windup 1904 victrola phonograph. A hand delivered, hand written, letter, oil heaters and cookstoves if oil is stll available, candles, horses and wagons, bicycles, windmills, handsaws and garden plots, canning, salting meat etc. would still function as well as they have for the last century.

What would be the obsolete technology then?

Food for thought, I would say. There used to be an old saying “Never speak ill of a bridge that carries you safely over.” It’s worth remembering. Don’t you think?