A four-day cruise, a performance by Rihanna, and a mass wedding for 50 couples were just the beginning of the glitziest wedding of the year. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia’s richest man, tied the knot in Mumbai on a memorable Friday. The festivities continued through the weekend, with lavish events on Saturday and Sunday.

The Ambani Wedding: A Star-Studded Affair

The Ambani wedding was a grand spectacle surrounded by family, friends, and a who’s who of business, entertainment, politics, and sports. The star-studded event began with a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony, “Shubh Vivaah,” held around a sacred fire. This was followed by a “Shubh Aashirwad,” or “divine blessing” ceremony, on Saturday, culminating in a reception party, “Mangal Utsav,” on Sunday. The events took place at the Jio World Convention Centre and the Ambani family’s opulent home in Mumbai, Antilia.

Celebrity Guests at the Ambani Wedding

The Ambani wedding was graced by numerous celebrities from around the world. Hollywood actor John Cena attended the ceremony, wearing a traditional Indian outfit, a light blue “Salwar Kameez.” Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were also spotted arriving in Mumbai, adding to the glamour of the event.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian shared their excitement on Instagram, posting photos and clips from their arrival in Mumbai. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was another high-profile guest, along with FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Former UK prime ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson also made appearances, adding to the list of distinguished attendees.

Global Business Leaders in Attendance

The wedding attracted global business leaders, including Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, BP chief Murray Auchincloss, and Emma Walmsley, CEO of drug giant GSK. Their presence underscored the Ambani family’s extensive influence and connections across various industries.

Bollywood Stars Shine at the Wedding

Bollywood celebrities were prominent on the guest list for the pre-wedding and wedding events. Stars like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhat, and Ranbir Kapoor featured in official photos from the pre-wedding celebrations. Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Meera Rajput were also among the illustrious guests.

A Wedding to Remember

The lavish wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant captured the world’s attention, with months of spectacular celebrations leading up to the big day. Anant Ambani is the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries. The total cost of the wedding was estimated to be between 11 billion to 13 billion rupees ($132 million to $156 million), though the families have not confirmed these figures.

Pre-Wedding Celebrations

The extravagance of the Ambani wedding was evident in the three-day star-studded pre-wedding event in March in the family’s hometown of Jamnagar, Gujarat. The event saw 1,200 guests, including Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. This was followed by a luxury cruise across the Mediterranean, leading to more celebrations in July ahead of the wedding.

Expert Tips for Hosting a Luxurious Wedding

While the Ambani wedding set a high bar for opulence, luxury wedding planners shared tips on hosting a spectacular wedding without breaking the bank.

Pick 5 Non-Negotiables

Luxury wedding planner Karishma Manwani suggests prioritizing quality over quantity. “Pick your five non-negotiables,” she advises. Focus on aspects like food, drinks, music, or entertainment that mean the most to you. Spending more on these areas ensures a personalized and high-quality wedding experience.

Refine the Guest List

A smaller guest list can significantly reduce costs. Manwani recommends inviting only those who matter most to you. This allows for a more intimate celebration and enables you to allocate funds to other important areas of the wedding.

DIY Elements

Cost-effective DIY options can add a personal touch to your wedding. Vanessa Acosta and Sam Roberts hosted their wedding on a budget of $3,000 by DIY-ing and thrifting everything, including the wedding dress and decorations. Making your own stationery and other items can also save money.

Consider a Weekday Wedding

Choosing a weekday for your wedding can lead to substantial savings. Manwani advises avoiding peak times like Saturday bank holidays. Venues and suppliers are more likely to offer better deals on weekdays, allowing you to get the best services at reasonable prices.

Host Events at Home

Hosting pre-wedding events at home can be convenient and cost-effective. Manwani suggests using your backyard for smaller gatherings, which helps control the guest list and reduces venue-related expenses.

Opt for Fake Flowers

Floral arrangements can be costly, but high-quality fake flowers can provide a stunning alternative. If fresh flowers are a must, consider using seasonal blooms to avoid the premium costs associated with importing out-of-season flowers.

Conclusion

The Ambani wedding was a breathtaking celebration of love, luxury, and tradition. While not everyone can match the scale of such an event, these expert tips can help you create a memorable wedding without exceeding your budget. Whether it’s refining the guest list, DIY-ing decorations, or opting for off-peak dates, there are many ways to achieve a beautiful and cost-effective wedding.

Frequently Asked Questions

