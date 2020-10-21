Joe Biden: The Most Unfit, Crooked Candidate in U.S. History – … Exposing the Biden Crime Family

Fox News photo, by Justin O. Smith

Anybody not residing in one of America’s local cemeteries or living in a cave in Borneo has to know that President Trump is one-hundred percent accurate, when he states in a recent campaign advertisement that, “Joe Biden is a liar who has been ripping off our country for years.”

The story broke in the New York Post https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/email-reveals-how-hunter-biden-introduced-ukrainian-biz-man-to-dad/ on October 14th 2020, written by Emma-Jo Morris and Gabrielle Fonrouge, laying out the details of of recent emails released from a laptop computer owned by Hunter Biden, that prove former Vice-President Joe Biden is just as corrupt as most of America thought him to be. While Hunter Biden worked on the board of Burisma, a company under investigation for corruption in Ukraine, as an “energy expert” paid $50,000 a month with no experience in the energy field, Ol’ Crooked Joe subverted U.S. policy in Ukraine by heading the U.S. government’s anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine, and it’s made clear that despite his lie and denial that he ever had any involvement in his son’s business or granted any favors, Biden did in fact meet with Burisama advisor Vadym Pozharskyi, less than a year before he demanded the firing of the man who was investigating Burisma, Ukraine’s top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin.

On September 18th 2020, the Senate Homeland Security and Finance committees https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/HSGAC_Finance_Report_FINAL.pdf released an eighty-seven page report, that resulted from their investigation of Hunter Biden’s work with Burisma, noting Obama administration officials ignored the readily apparent conflict of interests, when then Vice-President Biden’s son joined the board of a company owned by a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch. The report also included evidence of a $3.5 million dollar wire transfer from Elena Baturina, the wife of the former mayor of Moscow.

The report starts off by stating: “On April 16, 2014, Vice President Biden met with his son’s business partner, Devon Archer, at the White House. Five days later, Vice President Biden visited Ukraine, and he soon after was described in the press as the “public face of the administration’s handling of Ukraine.” The day after his visit, on April 22, Archer joined the board of Burisma. Six days later, on April 28, British officials seized $23 million from the London bank accounts of Burisma’s owner, Mykola Zlochevsky. Fourteen days later, on May 12, Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma, and over the course of the next several years, Hunter Biden and Devon Archer were paid millions of dollars from a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch for their participation on the board.”

In addition to investigating Archer’s financial records, the Senate is acting to undercover any money-laundering, that occurred, such as Hunter hiding funds, later to be paid out to various Biden Family members. The aforementioned report cited nonpartisan Treasury Department documents called Suspicious Activity Reports, that are generated by financial institutions when transactions appear suspicious or money-laundering is suspected.

The Treasury documents did in fact reveal potential criminal activity relating to transactions among and between Hunter Biden, his family and his associates with Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh and Chinese nationals, according to this 87 page report.

So who was really colluding with Russia and Ukraine? It certainly wasn’t President Trump.

On October 19th, in an interview with reporters, Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason questioned the President over his portrayal of the Bidens as criminals, whereupon, President Trump responded: “He [Hunter] is a criminal … He got caught. Read his laptop and you know who’s a criminal. You’re a criminal for not reporting it. … Let me tell you something. Joe Biden is a criminal and he’s been a criminal for a long time and you’re a criminal and the media [is too] for not reporting it.”

During the first Presidential debate on September 29th, President Trump pointedly shoved the facts in Biden’s face, stating: “He [Hunter Biden] didn’t have a job until you became vice-president. Once you became vice-president, he made a fortune in Ukraine, in China, in Moscow and various other places. He made a fortune and he didn’t have a job.”

And yet, Biden can still say with a straight face, “My son did nothing wrong.” This “man” has lost anything remotely resembling a conscience, as he crawls forth each day to demean and sully America and all Her fine history.

According to the NYP, one of the most critical pieces of evidence is the April 2015 message, from Pozharskyi to Hunter, that read: “Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure.”

In light of this revelation, one readily sees just how corrupt the mainstream media is through the lens of the last townhall interviews, where NBC’s Savannah Guthrie attempted to paint President Trump as a “white supremacist”, without ever once noting that Joe Biden can’t even mention the fact that all of our recent violence and riots across America have been the product of Antifa and BLM communists. And, as Ol’ Antifa Joe was across town with George Stephanopolous, who acted more like a therapist than a serious reporter, reveling in the wonders that will arrive under a New Age Biden presidency, nary a word was uttered about Joe Biden’s family’s lucrative business deals in Ukraine, China and Russia and his zeal for selling America out, betraying Her to Her enemies, over the years, an omission that highlights the media’s bias and communist agenda for America.

This story also illuminates the extreme corruption and politicization of the FBI, who sat on this computer and never looked into the information it contained, since December 2019, until now, once the story broke.

After receiving Hunter Biden’s computer at his computer repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware in April 2019, John Paul Mac Isaac, fixed it and tried to contact Biden for four months to receive payment, never receiving a response, at which time it became his property. He had seen enough of the materials contained in the hard-drive, that dealt with China, Ukraine, Burisma and other issues that he knew the material was sensitive and critical to much of what was transpiring in the country. As the manufactured Ukraine collusion attack against President Trump unfolded in August of 2019, he knew he was holding something explosive and of the utmost importance to the investigation, and he offered it to the FBI in mid-September of 2019.

According to Larry Johnson, a former CIA analyst and a close friend of John Isaac, after weeks of unsatisfactory responses from the FBI or hearing anything from the evidence that was finally put before a grand jury, when two FBI agents from Wilmington finally did listen to him, he realized that none of the evidence had been shared with the President’s defense team, who by that time were trying to stop impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

One would have thought the FBI would have immediately seen that the President’s lawyers had what amounts to exculpatory evidence of an extremely high importance, or at the very least, FBI Director Christopher Wray would have informed Attorney General William Barr of the existence of this laptop and its treasure trove of evidence. Instead, President Trump’s legal team had to make their case against impeachment without it. Damning revelations, purely damning and an indication of just how much we need to eradicate the Bureau, close it down and start all over with new, intelligent, talented, competent and honorable and righteous men and women.

The only reason America has this information today is thanks to John Isaac’s presence of mind to make copies of the hard-drive, primarily for his own protection. And after his suspicions rose, that something wasn’t quite right about this entire affair, he handed another copy to Rudy Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor and mayor of New York City and one of President Trump’s lawyers. Naturally, Giuliani readily recognized a detailed record of the Biden family’s world-wide graft and grifting operations, along with graphic evidence of Hunter Biden’s moral depravity.

Upon being inundated with reporters questions, especially focused on what made Isaac go through Giuliani, he explained: “When you’re afraid and you don’t know anything about the waters that you’re in you kind of, you want to find a lifeguard …. Eipstein didn’t really kill himself, [and] this guy [Seth Rich] got shot jogging.”

As noted by the NY Post, and as I have reported on several previous occasions:

“Less than eight months after Pozharsky thanked Hunter Biden for the introduction to his dad, the then-vice president admittedly pressured Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister Arsenky Yatsenyuk into getting rid of Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin by threatening to withhold a $1 billion US loan guarantee during a December 2015 trip to Kiev.

‘I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money, ‘ Biden infamously bragged to the Council on Foreign Relations in 2018. ‘Well, son of a bitch. He got fired.'”

A separate set of emails has also recently been released by investigative journalist, Peter Schweitzer — author of Clinton Cash and Profiles in Corruption — that shows Hunter Biden and business associates Devan Archer and Bevan Cooney were involved in numerous schemes to use the Vice-President’s office and contacts to benefit themselves by advancing China’s access and agenda through the Obama-Biden administration. Seeing himself as “a fall guy” for one of their schemes, Cooney messaged Schweizer written authorization, his email account and password for the purpose of retrieving these emails. And that Cooney authorized, in writing, the publication of these emails is notable, because it is the first time public confirmation of Hunter Biden’s use of his father’s position to peddle influence has been made by one of Hunter’s close business associates.

One particular case reveals that in November of 2011, through the efforts of Hunter and Archer, the China Entrepreneur Club (CEC), largely comprised of Chinese Communist billionaire businessmen and diplomats, including Wang Zhongyu (vice chairman of the 10th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference), Ma Weihua (director of multiple Chinese Communist offices) and Jiang Xipei (member of the Chinese Communist Party), a fast track path and an audience at the White House was made possible. Although the meeting was kept off the official Obama-Biden visitor logbooks, Vice-President Joe Biden’s surreptitious meeting was disclosed in an obscure biographical account http://www.confindustria.pu.it/allegati/notizie/n20150590_01b.pdf of CEC Secretary General Maggie Cheng, one of the CEC’s core founders, who asserts that she facilitated the CEC delegation meetings in D.C. in 2011, while she also names many of the establishment top officials the CEC met. And the first name she throws out is that of Vice-President Joe Biden.

In a separate scheme, not involving Hunter, Devon Archer was convicted, but had his conviction vacated. An appellate court recently overturned the lower court’s ruling, reinstating Archer’s conviction earlier this month on October 7th. And he now awaits to hear if he will receive the full ten year prison sentence — enough of an incentive that he just might want to make a deal about his and Hunter Biden’s numerous creative and criminal financial adventures in exchange for a reduced sentence.

These emails are authentic and there is even a drop slip work order with Hunter Biden’s signature on it, that John Isaac required, before working on the laptop. The Biden’s have basically proven this was Hunter’s laptop, inasmuch as they sent one of their lawyers to attempt to retrieve it, if only too late, since Giuliani had it by that time; and this is something one would only do if ownership was, in fact, assured. Even the FBI has just acknowledged that this wasn’t Russian “disinformation” as alleged by many in the Intelligence community, like John Brennan, communist traveler that he is. More importantly, the Biden’s aren’t denying the story or calling the emails “fake”, because they know the emails are absolutely real.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Truth is doing its utmost best to squash the story and stop it from gaining ground in the public eye and mind. So arrogant have America’s communist enemies in the media become that they now make their livings advancing the Democratic Party’s lies and propaganda, having driven most conservative voices from the ranks of their corporate media empires. But they are now facing a great failure, since the real facts and a Righteous Truth is being revealed, that contains a mighty power all unto itself, positioned to make history and overcome this organized evil.

The numerous deceptions, thefts and acts of treason against the United States paint Joe Biden as an anti-American traitor, who will continue to betray America to Her enemies, if he somehow convinces a misguided electorate to hand him the U.S. presidency, and it reveals him to be the most undeserving, unqualified, sorriest, most poor candidate to have ever sought the presidency in U.S. history. Barely able to remember what position he’s running for or where he’s campaigning on any particular day, it’s a given that the red, radical communist Kamala Harris would actually be in control, as the Biden campaign announced on Sunday, October 18th 2020, that it was “putting a lid” on Ol’ Crooked Joe’s activities for the week, so that he can retreat and hide in his basement and study up for the final “debate” with President Trump, this evening, October 22nd.

The truth remains that Joe Biden is hiding from the press, so he doesn’t have to answer any questions about the recent expose of his and his son’s numerous criminal activities, while time runs down to the election.

Even though Ol’ Crooked Joe’s ignoble, dishonest nature is known far and wide, the communists and the socialists and all the other radicals of this country will vote for him anyway, because they know he will only be a figurehead to be manipulated by the real powers of the Democratic Party. They care not for the evidence exhibiting Ol’ Crooked Joe received a cut of the ill-gotten gains from Hunter’s schemes, that were distributed among the family members. It bothers them not one little bit that Biden and Company betrayed America multiple times, while carrying out tasks that paid his son millions of dollars, nor do they shed a tear for the victims of Biden’s betrayals in the Extortion 17 affair that resulted in the deaths of Seal Team Six.

Any and all of America’s righteous men and women in positions of power where they can actually do something in the face of this egregious episode of our history must act and act soon, in the best interest of all America.

Crooked Joe’s record holds him to be the most Unfit, Unsound, Unstable and UnQualified candidate for President, in the entire history of the United States, and in a normal America, authorities would already be steaming ahead with serious official inquiries seeking indictments for such blatant criminal activity and acts of sedition and treason. However, given that these are the most abnormal times any of us have ever witnessed in America in our lifetimes, America and Her patriots are now forced to confront the existential threat of the Democratic Party and its coterie of Deep State traitors, who are scrambling to stay out of prison, in a battle that is becoming an increasingly violent war in our streets, for the highest stakes America has witnessed to be put at risk in many decades. America’s freedom and liberty cannot withstand a Biden presidency unscathed and whole, and as such, anyone who loves America as they love themselves must deny Biden the White House, in the name of Liberty — for God, Family and Country.