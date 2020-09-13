Don’t Let America Fade Into the Sunset

“From this instant on, vow to stop disappointing yourself. Separate yourself from the mob. Decide to be extraordinary and do what you need to do — now.” ~ Epictetus

America was joined together in 1776 as a nation under a constitution designed to do only a few things for the people on the whole, but never was government intended to be the end all, be all and the last word regarding our personal life choices, our safety and our individual liberty. Our system was only to be one of codified laws designed to protect our Inalienable Rights, from property rights to the right to speak freely and the right to defend one’s property and life and the lives of all one holds dear, including one’s family and the country Herself.

At what point did we become a nation of such weak knaves and fools who seem to believe the government is to provide everything from safety to one’s own subsistence and livelihood? When did the real men of the nation finally die off, giving way to “men” who demand to be cared for as if they were two year old toddlers or babes still fresh in swaddling cloth? And when did government become something that could act so arbitrarily to impose the will of the mob on the entire country without the consent of the people?

Even should a mob, the vast majority, vote to eradicate our Inalienable Rights, such a vote would be illegitimate and illegal and it would be based on an evil standing outside the moral foundations and the Western and Judeo-Christian principles that founded America. When the “law” promotes tyranny, it is no longer “law” in any real sense of the word, as properly defined.

Our system was designed to force the people to a consensus among a plurality of the people, a compromise, in order to avoid the type of tyranny that emanates from a majority of a mob through pure democracy, as we currently are witnessing the Antifa and Black Lives Matter marxist fascists demand, along with the complete eradication of our founding, our heritage and the republic herself.

America’s republican system was originally intended to delegate most of what truly matters to people to the states and the people themselves; however, through the vote, since 1913, America has enabled the growth of the national government and the executive branches of states to the point that both have increasingly ignored our inalienable rights, as they have seized powers that are not authorized by the U.S. Constitution. And now, the marxist infiltrators within high office are enabling the destruction of the whole and the very republicanism that was supposed to ensure freedom and liberty for all.

Now, the anti-American mobs are controlling everything in the country, directly or indirectly. And, the Founders told us early on that the mobs of pure democracy always pave the way to pure tyranny or anarchy.

Our freedom and our system and our way of life lives or dies on the moral character of our people. And today, nearly half of all Americans are so devoid of any real moral values and a morally directed life that they are willing to sacrifice the Constitutional rights and our Inalienable Rights that so many of our ancestors fought and died to preserve. They do so: to keep the government gravy-train rolling, just as if they were little budgies at their feeder; to promote the false marxist narrative of a “racist America”; to hide from a virus with a 999 out of a 1000 survival rate; to re-write history to something more suitable and soothing to their poor delusional, fevered minds.

As an aside and regarding this “plandemic”, we have deluded ourselves by ignoring the history of herd immunity, and it has resulted in handing our well-being to politicians advancing themselves as “saviors” who have given us more authoritarianism and tyranny, whether one wishes to speak of Gavin Newsom, Bill DeBlasio, Ralph Northam, Ted Wheeler, Andrew Cuomo, Kate Brown, Rogers Anderson, John Cooper or a litany of other totalitarian-minded idiots. The lockdowns proceeded against the general consent of the American people, without any initial public debate and by authoritarian diktat, as if our government would somehow control death and then magically return our liberty, as soon as we called for its return. Instead, America has lost both our safety and our liberty.

Americans are witnessing the rise of the Cancel Culture that demands each citizen, each American, advance and praise only their anti-American views, or risk being subjected to public harassment and castigation, de-platformed from social media and even fired from career positions, due to holding a contrary and/ or unpopular viewpoint. This is the culture that demands one reject capitalism. It wants us all to denounce the Founders as murderers and racists, while at the same time “admitting” that “silence on white privilege is violence”, as they exhibit their own insanity and detachment from reality.

These marxists and maoists are not just those young uneducated idiots, or educated fools, in the streets, but in their ranks one finds the intellectuals and the Cancel Culture deranged, who are possessed by their own warped vision for America, that is antithetical to the traditions and heritage of our entire way of life, as it has existed for over 200 years, in a way that one can only call abnormal. They reject the very living reality and historical foundations of our nation, in their delusional attempts to create a new “reality”, re-writing history, in a manner that also rejects the laws of Nature and the past and two thousand years of Christian tradition and the Judeo-Christian and Western principles America was founded upon. And mad beyond reason and any real compromise, no act is too immoral or vicious to use in their war to destroy our republic, while they follow their new Cancel Culture paradigm more fervently than any past denomination of Christianity, or even the zealots of Judaism.

Anyone can easily go to Youtube and see these radicals fighting, looting, burning and destroying entire sections of cities across America, and yet, the Democratic Party partisans, those upholding the tenets of Marx in our country today, demand that we pretend these are “mostly peaceful protests” over something they insist is true, despite the lack of evidence, such as America’s racist core or the “systemic racism” in all of America’s police departments. And should anyone point to the absolute fact that these rioters are being funded and supported by communist organizations and people linked to the Democratic Party, they are automatically assumed to be Trump supporters and conspiracy theorists, as they create wild fantasies to justify their actions and opposition to the status quo and America’s principles of Liberty.

The Cancel Culture cannot tolerate ANY opposing viewpoint, so much so that they are currently going through neighborhoods destroying or stealing “Trump for President 2020” campaign signs and destroying the property of Trump supporters. And don’t dare get caught in their “territory” wearing anything that remotely suggests one supports Trump for president or loves America, at least not unless you’re carrying your Glock .40 caliber and two or three extra clips.

They oppose President Trump solely from the position that he rhetorically represents the rest of us, who oppose their anti-American viewpoint. And as such we are forever the enemy of those who stand with Marx, Lenin, Stalin and Mao.

These are the crowds that beat people down and murder them in the streets, screaming at them in restaurants to reject their “white privilege” or to say “Black Lives Matter” in support of this Marxist organization intent on ending the republic by any means necessary. Nothing less than admitting one’s “crimes” will assuage them, followed by the cancellation of the offending person, or their sufficient rehabilitation after submitting to a “re-education program”.

In a free society, all ideas should be given a platform to be heard and discussed, even those that promote the subjugation and control of all people, if only to show the insidious evil such ideas purvey and to reject them immediately out of hand. The ideas of tyranny can never be allowed to be imposed on any free people, and at such time that anyone attempts to do so, while the idea may be tolerated, the act cannot be tolerated.

Any tyrant or mob that forces their desires and wants into “law” over the will and consent of the people and to the detriment and suppression of our very real and Inalienable Rights are ripe to forfeit their lives, imprisoned, exiled or put in the grave, when freedom and liberty loving Americans have had their fill of being abused by any such tyranny, and rightfully so.

The expanse of this destructive Cancel Culture vision is broad, sweeping and immense, as it has seemingly infected the mindset of millions of Americans at this very moment, bending far too many to its will, even some of the weaker members in government who are currently entrusted with the very defense of our American principles, traditions, culture, heritage and civilization. Far too many so-called defenders of freedom and liberty cower in fear or silence, if they are not actually going along with the Marxist Insurrection, while Democratic leadership — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be specific — is complicit and actively aiding and abetting the destruction of the republic.

Americans must not and cannot accept the erasure of their individual liberty in the name of the collective, especially under the current environment of violence, intimidation and insurrection from the radicals of Antifa and BLM. The only point at which power can be righteously exercised over any member of any civilized society or a free people, against his will, is to prevent harm to others. America is doing the exact opposite today, to the detriment of everybody’s Inalienable Rights, individual liberty, freedom and the future of America.

America has arrived to a juncture where a large segment of Her ruling class and close to half Her population is at war with reality and America Herself. The radicals are at war with those among us who are fairly normal American loving patriots, and we must face the fact that we are at war, right here in the U.S. dominion. These dangerous times, if they persist, will eventually dictate that Americans accept this fact and act accordingly, however they must, to secure freedom and liberty once more for themselves and their loved ones, and for America’s future.

Anyone who values their life and freedom must now stand up and speak out forcefully and fiercely in opposition to this rapidly growing cancel culture and social justice tyranny, standing firm and strong with other American patriots, unless one isn’t too worried over any prospects of living under an authoritarian or totalitarian state. Gather the civil, physical and mental courage, as individuals and as a people united, to take a hard stand in order to prevent the beginning of our end and to reject any government that would posit any excuse in the name of “social justice” and watching over us and our “well-being and safety”, in order to exert full and total control over the American people, and therefore, one must also be prepared to pick up their rifle to fight for the forces of liberty to emerge victorious from the fires of the coming chaos, or watch what once was an exceptional America fade into the sunset of history.

by Justin O Smith