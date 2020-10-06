Revolutionary truths have a great quality: even hearing them with their own ears, the doomed don’t understand.” ~ Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, The Red Wheel

by Justin Smith

There ar e problems enough associated with both political parties in America to make them unacceptable to me, as a fiscally responsible conservative Christian and a man who fights to preserve freedom and liberty in our nation, but, on the whole, while the Republican party is destroying the country slowly, if the reins of power slip back to the Democrats, that destruction will exponentially accelerate until nothing is left of our founding. All one need do is read their numerous statements regarding any issue of the day. But, the current dilemma lies in that the Democratic party and its members and followers now believe they have sufficient followers to ignore the results of elections and to abrogate and eventually eradicate the U.S. Constitution, by way of illegal acts in the halls of Congress and threats and intimidation, rioting, mayhem and murder in the streets.

There never was a “peaceful transition of power” after Hillary Clinton lost the election in 2016, as witnessed through the soft coup and everything else that was trumped up [pun intended] in the aftermath, from attacking Trump advisors, such as one cabinet member, Michael Flynn, to RussiaGate and the Mueller “investigation” witch hunt, “the phone call” to Ukraine and the revelation of treason most foul running rampant through U.S. institutions and the intelligence agencies and on to impeachment on pure bullshit charges. The transition between parties in 2020 is going to prove even less peaceful.

Does anybody currently believe they can trust the system to ensure the election is not stolen through some insidious, legal machinations? If so, explain why Michael Flynn’s case is still before the courts, after being abandoned by the prosecution and dismissed. Explain the lack of any convictions of the traitors involved in the soft coup against a sitting U.S. President, or the fact that some Marxist DA in St Louis was allowed to infringe on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens defending their home. Or the marxist insurrections we now see prevalent in places like Louisville, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis, Kenosha, Seattle and Portland. It seems the law has abandoned America, other than that which we exert ourselves by way of our inalienable right to self-defense.

America is dangerously close to a full blown civil war, largely due to inaction in areas run by Democrats where the red, radical brownshirt Democrat socialists and communists of Antifa and Black Lives Matter, as well as lesser know radical groups and anarchists in general have been allowed to rampage, loot and burn. They have destroyed whole sections of the country, causing some two billion dollars in damage to date. And as President Trump rightly observed during the first debate, all of this violence is being organized, instigated and done by the Left in our country; the handful of times the ultra-conservative group, the Proud Boys, has shown up, it has been to try to ensure that the Leftists didn’t hurt counter-protesters and destroy business districts and Mom and Pop stores.

During the debate between the President and former VP Joe Biden, “moderator” and intellectually dishonest Chris Wallace and Biden called on the President to denounce “white supremacism” in general, which he has already done on numerous occasions, and more specifically, they named Proud Boys as a “white supremacist” group, which is a bare-faced lie, since its membership includes, blacks, whites, asians and hispanics. Although, Proud Boys isn’t a white supremacist group, much of what its co-founder Gavin McInnes advocates presents itself as unhinged to say the least, and quite distasteful, in its anti-Semitic nature and fallacious understanding of the historical record.

However, thankfully, Proud Boys does have many more decent patriots, such as Enrique Tarrio, its current leader and international chairman, who observes that the Proud Boys aren’t the problem, as he states: “It’s the people who want to commit acts of violence against people they don’t agree with. And that is called domestic terrorism. And that’s what we’re here to fight today.”

I can’t think of any fine American patriot who doesn’t hold Tarrio’s same resolve and commitment to stand against all enemies to America, both foreign and domestic.

I’m not trying to defend the Proud Boys, a multi-racial group, or any group, since all I’m primarily interested in is ensuring that all people are allowed to live and let live in freedom and liberty, within this heretofore most exceptional country. But no intellectually honest person can even remotely pretend that Proud Boys is in any way remotely as large a problem as Antifa and BLM — which ought to become known from this point on as “Burn, Loot and Murder.”

It’s worth noting that in April of last year, Joe Biden referred to Antifa, as “a courageous group of Americans,” according to the Daily Caller.

One should ask Biden, at what point did it become acceptable to shoot and kill people for supporting the President? Last month, that’s exactly what happened to Aaron “Jay” Danielson who was murdered in the street in Portland, Oregon, in an outright ambush by a member of Antifa.

It doesn’t take a genius to know, that the only people in the streets attempting to silence other people by attacking them are the members of Antifa, Black Lives Matter and those mobs of red, radical communists and anarchists, who support their anti-America dismally dark vision for America that largely means the end of Western Civilization and our American culture and heritage. Just think to the number of times we have seen these radical thugs beat someone to the ground, for simply trying to traverse the way through one of their “peaceful protests” or because they wore a Trump-Pence or MAGA campaign hat, or, they stated something in opposition to the false race-baiting narratives and the marxist Democratic party platform, especially regarding the counter-culture activities, canceling people in the workplace who hold ideas unacceptable to these radicals, re-writing history and destroying monuments; attempting to force people minding their own business in public to chant the words “black lives matter” who find the organization itself objectionable; abortion/ baby murder and taking guns from people — only conservative people, of course.

It is extremely revealing that as of yet, to date, Joe Biden has not castigated or denounced Antifa, Black Lives Matter or Refuse Fascism, a subsidiary of the Revolutionary Communist Party (RCP) here in America, that are largely responsible for the ongoing violence across the country. Although Biden might not specifically endorse these domestic Marxist and Maoist terrorists, that are committed to overthrowing the U.S. government and its economic and social systems, they have endorsed him, only to the point that Trump is removed from office.

Even though the RCP, led by Bob Avakian since 1979, strongly denounces and condemns Biden and the Democratic Party as “instruments [of the] literally murderous system of capitalism-imperialism,” on August 1st 2020, it stated that if Trump could not be ousted from office by mass mobilization in the streets — read “Rioting” — before Election Day, “the struggle against this fascist regime needs to include voting against Trump by voting for Biden.”

At the head of too much of this “civil unrest” is George Soros, an anti-American, anti-freedom fascist billionaire, who has funneled more than $20 million to the Tides Foundation through his Open Society Foundations. The marxist Nicaragua Network is funded by Tides, and the Network in turn created the Alliance for Global Justice and Refuse Fascism, funding both to this day.

Never would I advocate for anyone to start any violence, and I don’t believe anyone in this nation really wants to see a civil war, but the Left is determined to leave little choice. When the fight is forced upon one, upon a community, upon a state and the nation by any enemy, it is morally right and true to defend all one loves by countering violence with an overwhelming utilization of violence in kind, rather than surrender to thugs who have already shown no mercy to anyone in the streets, not even the elderly.

And in the absence of the necessary and proper action and defense of communities by any civil authority, it leaves individuals without any choice, other than to defend themselves as best they can. Millions of conservative Americans already agree full well with the premise, but they have been showing the greatest of restraint, for a litany of good reasons. Further absence of the enforcement of the law and police standing down in the face of radical violence will only force the return to armed citizen militias, as many put to use their God-given right to self-defense by force of arms.

Our civic order is being destroyed purposefully through the machinations of marxist Democrat mayors and governors who turn a blind eye to the riots and tell police to “stand down,” as they are defunded in the process — the same ones who demand an end to the electoral college and moving to the mob rule of a pure democracy. Looting too is a longstanding practice among the communist ranks, and despite the property destruction, it’s real value to these radicals is seen in it’s political value as a coercive tool against the status quo and the established system, as well as an existential threat to capital.

Acting as domestic terrorists and outside the laws of the United States and the U.S. Constitution, there isn’t anything outrageous in suggesting that President Trump must lay the groundwork for action to save America and put Her on the long, hard road to recovery, by stopping the Democrats from stealing the election, as they are want to do with their mail-in fraud scheme already in play. And if Trump wins in November, he must deal a death-blow to the Democratic Party Communists by immediately nationalizing the internet, removing activist, socialist-minded Federal judges — without ceremony or apology — seizing the assets of all wealthy Democratic Party donors, and systematically purging our institutions of Leftists and their allies. Trump will need to address the nation and explain to the people that we face an insurrection and a conspiracy to overthrow the republic and that he intends to suppress it, however it comes about, even if it means re-enacting legislation like the Communist Control Act of 1954, along with other more forceful measures.

The military will be the key, since many in the upper echelons have already exhibited a nature disloyal to the President, as their Commander-in-Chief, but nevertheless, Trump must order the military to stay at their posts, awaiting orders. The top military brass, the commanders of all the soldiers in the D.C. area, the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of Homeland Security, heads of the FBI and CIA and others must receive the President’s orders to stay close to the White House, and any hesitation to obey this order on the part of any official must be met with their immediate dismissal and arrest. He must also announce that any officer, NCO or enlisted man who fails to obey lawful orders will be considered a rebel and a security threat and dealt with appropriately, just as all Federal and state officials supporting these red, radical Democratic Party Communists will be guilty of treason and also dealt with in the harshest of manners.

Trump will necessarily need to call on his red-state allies and governors to engage and activate the regular militias, as provided under the law, since plenty of Veterans and good and decent Americans are anticipating such an order and the legal authority to actively stop these marxists in their midst. The local apparatchiks will think twice about raising their heads to object, and Democratic states’ governors standing in opposition to the President must be told to resign immediately or prepare to be forcibly removed from their offices.

If this sounds extreme, please tell me what reasonable compromise actually exists any longer between these radicals who want to destroy the Founding and all the Christians and conservatives, and even independents, who love America’s traditions and Her rich heritage? There isn’t any for as far as the eye can see, for as long wishes to search.

To some great degree, the fate of America hangs on what happens after November 3, 2020, and while President Trump can’t save America by himself, a “President Joe” certainly will be able and more than willing to destroy Her, as he will be pressured to do so by the domestic enemies sitting in Congress, such as Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Keith Ellison, Ayanna Pressley and RINOs and others, unless America is fortunate enough to witness conservatives and Republicans take the House and hold the Senate. If the Democrats and the Globalists are somehow able to pull off the greatest deception in history, other than the election of Barack Hussein Obama, through massive fraud — the only possible way Biden can win — America is done and practically buried, at least Her republic will be, virtually ensuring civil war will follow swiftly in a horrifying display of bloody murder.

Let the die be cast.

America and President Trump are standing at the edge of the Rubicon River and neither should tarry, given all that is at stake. This is a pivotal and critical juncture in our nation’s history we have reached, and it requires the strongest of measures, as old as mankind itself, and real action from the hard honed men who understand the current threat to liberty and still reside in the home of the brave. At this point, only a stark-raving psychotic, drooling, imbecile currently believes that any actual peaceful, legalistic path exists to defeat the red, radical forces bent on the destruction of this America we love so well.