America has a long history of fair and relatively fraud-free elections, and for most of our history, the various political factions have consistently sought and found a way to compromise on the most pressing issues of the day, whether on the social front or the economy, spending and the role government should play in them all. The lines between party lines have been delineated in firmer and harder positions from all sides, primarily the two sides that exhibit one standing for Big government and less freedom and the other standing for smaller, limited government and expanded freedom and individual liberties. And, as the fight drags on today, compromise has shown itself illusive and practically impossible to reach.

The Democratic Party is far and away from the Old Blue Dog Democrats of the late 1940s, ’50s and early ’60s, who actually still loved America. They held dear Her Founding Principles and the Constitution, largely just seeing Big Government as offering more solutions than not; and never would they seek to trash the Constitution or sell the nation down the road to marxist Communism. Although to be sure, with the release of the declassified Venona Files in July of 1995, America was shown without a doubt that the Democratic Party had been rife with outright Communists, who absolutely would and did betray America to the Communists of the world, largely starting under President Franklin Roosevelt and brought to light by Senator Joe McCarthy, now standing vindicated in his allegations and charges against many government officials and American citizens.

Today, members of the Democratic Party are more similar to communists like Alger Hiss, who sought to hand America to the Soviets, and the radical Bill Ayers, who is a domestic terrorist of the Weather Underground, still walking free; and, the Democratic Party is nothing less than a front group for the marxist and maoist communists of the world, who seek to destroy America by any means necessary. Over the past two weeks, once again they have hit upon another plan to wreak as much chaos as possible, by disrupting the election in November, if President Donald J. Trump does in fact win re-election. I don’t see any real path that he doesn’t, but it’s not going to matter to the Democrats, desperate to cling to power, who are already calling for the rejection of any electoral loss, in order to trigger a constitutional crisis.

Claimed to be “bipartisan” by the Leftstream “mainstream” media, a group called the Transition Integrity Project (TIP), so-called “experts”, that is largely comprised of Democratic Party shills, those on the Far Left and the RINO Never-Trumpers, has laid forth a plan to steal the election from under President Trump when he wins it fair and square. The Commie Democrats, like Chuckie Schumer, Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexadria Ocasio-Cortez and many others, are just crazy enough to want this now, in what seems to be a death wish for themselves, their countrymen and Western civilization, too. Trump’s victory will be seen as evidence of treason within the system and it would require an immediate correction, through a greater level of sedition and violence than originally utilized in their failed 2016 attempts to end President Trump.

They are already preparing the American people through their false scenarios and narratives as they explain that nobody should expect to see concrete election results on Election Night. They don’t want anyone to believe the results, even if they are definite, real and documented by election officials, as exhibited by a recent statement from Josh Mendelsohn, Hawkfish CEO, that suggested an election night landslide victory for President Trump would simply be a “red-mirage”, that would be proven erroneous in the days and weeks following Election Day, as the mail-in ballots rolled in.

Hawkfish is a U.S. political data agency in New York City that was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 2019 to support Democratic candidates, causes and “common sense” solutions, an oxymoron when using “common sense” in the same sentence with “Democrat”. However, the election model presented by Hawkfish brings the Democratic Party’s longstanding voter fraud practices front and center when one considers their hard push for ballot harvesting and mail-in voting, since it shows mail-in ballots going overwhelmingly for Biden, to hand him a “massive victory” comprised of 334 Electoral College votes to Trump’s 204, in their best-case scenario

Incredibly, the acting Director of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, nominated by President Trump himself, recently added fuel to the fire, by allowing the release of a draft document in August claiming once again that “white supremacists” represent a larger security threat to the nation, as if on cue, making one seriously wonder about Wolf’s own bias and standing as a Republican [in name ony?]. How does this report make no mention of the marxists of Antifa and Black Lives Matter, who have been destroying U.S. cities and murdering policemen since at least 2016? One can only presume Americans are expected to ignore reality and the actual violence that has been ripping our country apart for months now, caused by shiftless and directionless, ignorant, malcontent people of color and equally shiftless, no-good, white “liberal” amerikkan communist apparatchiks.

DHS’s draft report serves to enable state agents to more easily target legally-armed Americans, who congregate with other firearms owners, and the protections provided by our God-given Inalienable Rights and the 2nd Amendment. The label of “white supremacist” will be slapped against many peaceful conservatives who seek nothing less than the ability to defend themselves in a righteous manner. This document must serve as a warning to anyone who does not currently support the idiocy — especially as it pertains to “white privilege”, maoist cancel culture, and the marxist race-based agenda of Antifa and BLM — the evil and the tyranny espoused by the New Democratic Party Communist Orthodoxy, and they must prepare accordingly.

In a Washington Post editorial entitled ‘Trump could refuse to concede’ on September 3rd 2020, Rosa Brooks, co-founder of TIP, wrote: “President Trump has broken countless norms and ignored countless laws during his time in office, and … my colleagues and I at the Transition Integrity Project … realized that identifying the most serious risks to our democracy might be the best way to avert a November disaster … “. And over the course of unveiling four different “war game” scenarios focused on both broad and narrow victories for each candidate, Brooks finally got to the heart of the matter, as she offered forth an oh so thinly veiled threat: “A landslide for Joe Biden resulted in a relatively orderly transfer of power. Every other scenario we looked at involved street-level violence and political crisis.”

The Democratic Party’s cunning and scheming lawfare cadre will fall into the fray too, along with the complicit Leftstream Media and various fascist cable news channels, that will continuously promote the notion that Joe Biden is leading in several swing states, regardless of whether it’s true or not, amplified on social media sites, as well. When he loses on election night, the frenzied, fierce furor begins. And in the meantime, massive amounts of mail-in ballots pour into election districts that previously did not utilize this method much, leaving them quite ill-equipped to validate them.

One must note that Brooks and Nils Gilman founded TIP in 2019, supposedly from a “concern that the Trump administration may seek to manipulate, ignore, undermine or disrupt the 2020 presidential election and transition process.” Brooks was an advisor to the Hillary Clinton State Department and she has also been the general counsel to George Soros’s Open Society Institute (OSI), a subsidiary of the Open Society Foundation, while Zoe Hudson, TIP’s director, is also a top figure of OSF, senior policy analyst, who has been a liaison between the foundations and the U.S. government for the past eleven years.

This should be a massive Red Flag to the Trump Administration and all American patriots, since the communist OSF and George Soros fomented many “color revolutions” to overthrow non-aligned foreign governments, especially during the Obama administration, as seen through the 2011 Arab Spring and in the Ukraine in 2014. Now, the very same tactics used to foment rebellion in foreign countries, by our CIA, are being used in America domestically and against everything good and decent our country is built upon.