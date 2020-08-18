Fight Back Tooth and Nail for America

America has entered a dangerous realm, as Her enemies intensify their increased attacks against Her, at a time when America’s policies and fiscal deficits are sending America spiraling towards an economic crisis of mammoth proportions. America’s continued adventures in Wonderland, the society’s immorality and lack of civilized discourse on the home front and the explosion of spending and outright theft of its wealth, by numerous thieving knaves — those devils in federal bureaucracies and Congress too — can only end in a pool of tears and the ultimate downfall of America, left to exist in a perpetual state of dystopia from henceforth and into a new age of tyranny and darkness.

The Modern Monetary Theory is being touted as America’s salvation, even in the GOP, as seen by their insistence to use it. And, as they sell it as a cure for all our problems, they would have us believe several impossible notions before breakfast, as they suggest that government debt isn’t bad, deficits are the cure and not the problem, governments don’t have to issue bonds or raise taxes and they can simply print all the money they want and need, all simultaneously.

For anyone who thought America’s economic collapse of 2008 was horrible, at that moment in time, our national debt was near $10 trillion after more than two centuries as a nation, and our deficit was at $161 billion. Today our national debt totals more than $25 trillion, and of that amount, our immoral, corrupt and criminal elected officials added over $17 trillion of debt in just 13 years, with our current deficit on track to reach $4 trillion soon. That’s around $11 billion a day.

And, when one repeatedly uses public funds to bailout private industries, one is looking at the death of capitalism and dark days ahead.

In the meantime, Big Business races along investing in unicorns.

At the root of the problem, America and Her presidents have allowed the central banks to play around with interest rates, for over two decades, pushing them way too low, with a knowing purpose in mind to build the Boom and Bust cycles that they and their cronies use to line their own pockets and become ever more wealthy, in an obscene manner. However, by setting the system to basically run backwards, they set in motion the beak down and disruption of the normal order of the system, and herds of unicorns have appeared, as investment discipline disappears, wealth becomes virtual, inequality runs rampant, and society melts down while markets melt up.

Unfortunately for America, COVID-19, a largely and fairly harmless virus no worse than a bad cold, arrived just in time for the Federal Reserve and the-powers-that-be to seize upon it and hype it as a dire death-dealing crisis, as cover for their own malevolent machinations, fiscal malfeasance, incompetence in many regards too, and utter criminal activity. They supposedly created an extra $6 trillion, printing and unfathomably borrowing from China, since March, in order to help the average American family; and, while that breaks down to $46,000 per family, the average family only received around two to three thousand, depending on their particular set of circumstances.

Who received the remaining $5 trillion? The well connected corporate monopolies, hedge funds, Wall Street banks and billionaire oligarchs.

There’s certainly nothing wrong with being wealthy, but it’s immoral to give public money to corporations and private individuals to prevent them from going broke, especially after they have repeatedly utilized such egregious and irresponsible spending and investment practices. Let a business succeed or fail on its own merit and the smart use of resources, materials and labor by its managers or the abuse of the same; and the same goes for individuals, especially when they refuse to act in a financially responsible fashion, by working regularly, holding a job and saving their money for rainy times, the bad times.

Of course, the economic lockdowns have created a new unnecessary dynamic, that harms even the best of workers. But this is the intention of the hardcore Communists of our country, as they seek to destroy the independent middle class and their businesses, so those people will be forced to work for the large corporations and be held more dependent on those who would be King, whether in government or the corporations of crony-capitalists; the Marxists of America seek to reduce all Americans to serfdom, living on the most meager of handouts.

Crony-capitalists such as Ayn Rand’s character Wesley Mouch, in Atlas Shrugged, are the bane of human existence, who always subvert and suppress the slightest bit of individual liberty. It is those proponents of true capitalism, such as Hank Rearden, who are the examples all America should want their children to emulate, if they wish to ever truly live as free men and women.

To illustrate how sick and corrupt the latest bailouts have been, President Trump’s closest friends and family even profited to some great degree during this economic crisis, wreaking to high heaven of the worse sort of economic fascism, the picking of winners and losers and crony-capitalism. Observer Holdings, owned by the brother-in-law of President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, received nearly one million dollars to protect 41 jobs, and Princeton Forrestal and Esplanade Livingston, two holdings controlled by the Kushner Family, received a combined total approaching two million dollars. And then there is Marc Kasowitz who was a top lawyer to President Trump during the Special Counsel’s Russia investigation, whose business, Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, was guaranteed to receive between $5 and $10 million, from Citibank, this for a man who bragged about making between $10 and $30 million a year.

Is it any wonder many people, especially conservatives, are angry, especially after witnessing Obama do the exact same thing in 2008?

Today’s markets and Silicon Valley, especially, specialize in unicorns. They create new companies that hold little value and don’t actually build assets or do anything very useful, and shortly after the early funding and an Initial Public Offering is made regarding the company’s shares, these knaves exit and take their profits and run for the hills.

Everything is upside down and the abnormal and unthinkable is routinely viewed as normal today.

The looter’s of America aren’t just the radical Antifa and Black Lives Matter and their supporters today. They also reside in the halls of government, the Board seats of the Federal Reserve Bank, and the corporate boards of companies that seek government protection from competition.

As noted by Veronique de Rugy, senior fellow at the Mercatus Center: “A company wants a special privilege from the government in exchange for political support in future elections. If the company is wealthy enough, the company will get its way and the politicians will get another private-sector ally. The few cronies ‘win’ at the expense of everyone else.”

Essentially, bad things happen, as government interests collude with business in a corrupt system that distorts incentives.

And, of course, all of the normal people of America, who believe our founding principles must shape our society, are horrified to witness Democratic mayors and governors across the country allowing their cities to be looted and burned upon the false narrative of systemic racism, as Antifa and Black Lives Matter are threatening and attacking conservative Americans and any independent free-thinking Americans who attempt even the slightest opposition of their intimidation tactics and violent message. We are sickened and angered at the sight of people being told they can’t move freely about their towns, pulled from vehicles and very nearly murdered, by these domestic terrorists who demand everybody swear allegiance to their new anti-capitalism, anti-white Communist agenda for America, fully funded by George Soros, his Democratic Party allies, such as Kimberly Gardner, Tim Waltz, Kate Brown, Ted Wheeler, Lori Lightfoot, Jenny Durkhan and Bill DeBlasio, and China in an attempt to subvert our republic and implement their new world order.

Isn’t it curious that none of the lockdown orders, the mask mandates or the calls for economic sacrifice applies to the radicals of Antifa and BLM, as they burn police union halls and American cities to the ground? All because they hate President Trump, our Founding principles and America Herself.

Those of us, who still love America, value traditional America, our Judeo-Christian values and the Founding principles, and we value reason, the individual, and the sort of freedom and liberty that created America’s system of governance, that also initially created so much individual prosperity and liberty for more people than any other system in the history of mankind. More than this, we also recognize that any society rejecting the reasoning mind and intelligent logic, preaching self-sacrifice and worshiping the collective soon creates something akin to Nazi Germany.

The current riots in our streets and all the destruction isn’t a product of a failure of politics. They are proceeding just as planned and facilitated by their masters and those in power who are using them to push the Marxist and Maoist Communist agenda.

These anti-American Enemies From Within see virtue as one submitting to all their phony ideas centered on the sin of being white, white privilege and reparations for slavery, along with the censoring and erasure of all Founding principles and conservative ideas, essentially demanding we willingly accept our own demise at their hands where little to no mercy ever reveals itself. Nothing is out of bounds to these evil bastards, not the passive men they drop-kick in the head, attempting murder, or even the elderly women they douse in paint and abuse, who bravely standing up to them and against the tyranny they seek to impose.

Too many of my countrymen cannot see beyond the current fictions of the hyped COVID Crisis and the false Systemic Racism narrative, because they believe what they have been told by Communists and the out-of-context words and cleverly edited videos that have turned their perceptions into their reality. Many others are simply cowards and willfully blind to the facts or delusional. They are unprepared for what is just over the horizon, and as the truth becomes apparent, they will have waited ’til it’s too late, with their desperation dancing in the public arena like a circus of the macabre. And they are the walking dead.

The good and decent American’s are beyond tired of the sight of our society disintegrating and crumbling before their eyes, being destroyed by Her domestic terrorists and Her elected officials, all in the same motion and especially over the past three months. The responsible citizens of this nation, the producers, are having their livelihoods destroyed and their very lives threatened by the looters and the Communist Mau Maus of Antifa and Black Lives Matter, those brutish and nasty people — self-loathing whites and black nationalist racists — from the underbelly of the worst criminal and radical elements of our society, who believe they are owed a living, care and finances from the taxpayers. They care nothing for the lives of anyone outside their tribe, and they are an existential threat to free society.

Liberty minded Americans are not going to be able to vote their away this radical agenda and a better future for America. The next few months will determine the future of America and Her long-term prospects. Many possible results are conceivable, and they are all bad, for the most part, and compromise nor mercy will be the order of the day, especially on the side of the radicals; conservatives should take heed and likewise refuse to compromise, with this growing evil. Time is growing short and a massive conflagration of violence is imminent.

The free thinking people of this nation must reject any further tolerance of the Marxist ideology, whose adherents now actively seek our destruction and our deaths, and eradicate it from the public arena from this day forth, treating it as the enemy it represents; and, rather than simply shrug and throw one’s hands in the air in despair, as America’s police forces stand down in many cities and towns, show some spine and fight back. And I do mean to literally fight back, tooth and nail, even to the point of planting some of these Communists six feet under the ground, if they attack anyone supporting freedom, liberty and traditional America and harming them in any manner that threatens their life, since our nation’s future and America’s very survival is at risk.

by Justin O Smith Ame