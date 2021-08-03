Joe Biden Divides and Fractures America

“The nation is divided, half patriots and half traitors, and no man can tell which from which.” ~ Mark Twain

It’s purely an astounding thing to watch, and quite unbelievable for the most part, to see Joe Biden in the White House, when half the time, depending on what time of day it is, he can’t even string two coherent sentences together. The entire absurdity of this man supposedly having actually “won” the 2020 Election becomes ever more stark with each passing day, and it leaves those of us in opposition to his illegitimate regime wondering just who is running the federal government from behind the scenes, while understanding that everything enacted to date exhibits they are intent on abrogating the entire Constitution, suppressing our Inalienable God-given Rights and imposing a hardcore authoritarian communist or heavy-handed fascist form of government. Biden and his regime can call themselves anything they see as a fitting description of their destructive political machine and its associated beliefs and oft stated ideological perspectives, but whatever name one ascribes to them, without a doubt, they are in fact quite similar to Germany’s National Socialists of the 1930s and 1940s and Mao’s Chinese Communists and its subsequent Cancel Culture that grew from the Great Leap Forward. Biden’s and Commie Central run the gamut and embrace the worst of all previous spawns of Marx, including class warfare and race warfare aimed at all who oppose his regime and the Democratic Party’s agenda, which is why we see the hard push to demonize all white people — especially conservative white people — as “racists”, “white supremacists” and even “potential domestic terrorists”, while his administration moves to conscript Big Business and America’s workers into a more deeply entrenched form of Crony-Capitalism, i.e. fascism, putting the nation’s banks and the U.S. Treasury in service to him and his authoritarian socialist state, with compulsory mandates in all segments of life accepted and advocated by his followers and inner circle as a necessary tact to achieve their ends. As one can easily find, through the declassified Venona Files, Soviet messages intercepted by U.S. intelligence agencies, Senator Joe McCarthy was absolutely one-hundred percent right when he tried to warn America in the 1950s, of a massive movement by communists to infiltrate the U.S. government, that was being aided by the media, labor unions, Hollywood, the New York Times and communist sympathizers in every state, just like we see happening today. And unlike when commies like Alger Hiss, aide to FDR, and Henry White, Assistant Secretary of Treasury under FDR, were attempting to keep their true political nature secret, today’s communists simply own it and proudly proclaim their intentions of transforming America and eradicating the Founding and the Republic. Badly outnumbered, McCarthy died at forty-eight years old, despised, censured and ridiculed, but he got the last laugh, if from the grave, when the Soviet Union finally collapsed thanks to President Reagan’s efforts and its over-extension of its economy while trying to maintain an empire. Declassified KGB files revealed there were 221 communists working in J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI in 1931 alone, so just imagine how many were in place through the 1950s; just imagine how many holding Marxist/Maoist sympathies are in place today, within the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Central Intelligence Agency and the Department of Justice, or even the United States Department of Defense. Van Jones, Green Jobs Czar under President Obama, was a self-avowed communist, and if we can accept that the term “progressive” has today become largely recognized as meaning “socialist” or “communist”, this places a huge array of former and current Democratic Party leaders into the category of known communists, including our Dictator-in-Chief Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, although Sen Bernie Sanders, Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep Rashida Tlaib, Rep Keith Ellison, Rep Luis Gutierrez and former CIA Director John Brennan, among many others, wouldn’t run from such a description. Today’s socialists and communists are pretty much out in the open all throughout our government institutions, loudly proclaiming their hatred for capitalism and America and everything that came before their heroes, Marx and Mao. With America’s Founding and the Declaration of Independence, the world saw a young nation reject the sort of authoritarianism of kings and tyrants, that left them no say in the direction of their lives and the lives of their family, in favor of a brand of independence, self-determination heretofore unseen in a world run by authoritarians. This remarkable joining of equality under the law and liberty and the concepts of limited government, free markets and individual freedom and liberty is still the last, brightest hope for our people and for humanity itself. Since Her Founding, America has largely been the exception to the tyranny currently trending across the globe, whether one speaks of fascism or communism or some other “ism” that kills liberty, until these last few years with a hard push by the socialists and the communists of Antifa and Black Lives Matter and many other lesser know organizations. It’s purely disgusting, despicable and tragically sad to witness people tout the ideas of Marx as some beautiful utopian philosophy, when it has been nothing less than a death-dealing concept that has enslaved and impoverished one nation after another, and it has approximately 160 million murders to its credit in the 20th century. How can anyone be so blind as to want this over the capitalist system joined with the concepts of the rule of law, equality and liberty that liberated millions from slavery and poverty, much less depict America’s Founding as evil? Our nation’s communists, the Democratic Party, aren’t interested in honest dialogue and true compromises on the issues. They seek nothing less than capitulation and surrender to their demands and agenda, and they currently believe they have the momentum to push forward without caution or care for what any opposition may think or want. And for the moment, they may be right, in that they have currently been able to temporarily neutralize the rules-based republic and render its mechanisms harmless to their anti-American agenda, just as we see in regards to their Open Border operations. These communists have based their lives and careers on scamming all America to believe they care about them, but everything they do is self-serving and centered on advancing their agenda and “the revolution”. They don’t care about civil rights, LGBTQ rights, immigrant rights [see Kamala’s miserable border performance] or anything of any real use to ‘We the People’. Their position on any issue of the day is based on its usefulness to their goal of seizing and holding power, and too many of our compassionate countrymen fail to see the Democratic Party’s malevolence that is dividing and fracturing America, as they work to consolidate their power and line their own pockets with ill-gained wealth stolen from America’s coffers. Honorable Americans with deep integrity deal in facts, but these Marxists/Maoists deal in strategy and they are waging an asymmetrical war against traditional America that is focused on the conquest of Conservative and Christian America, in a manner that abandons all truth as they seek only to discredit their opponents badly enough to ensure they are able to keep power and continue bleeding our U.S. Treasury and the American taxpayers dry. Through “vaccine passports” emerging from the hyped Covid Event and charges of “racism” and “white supremacy” and Cancel Culture tactics seen espoused in Critical Race Theory, they are using psychological warfare against America’s citizens, as they lie to our faces, threaten us, censor and silence us; and in the process, they attempt to alter reality, revise our history and punish those of us who resist and refuse to comply with their idiotic racist bullshit, steeped in its own brand of anti-Semitism, by costing us our jobs when any respective company acquiesces to their tyranny. They seek to make all conservative and independent Americans afraid to sing America’s praises or exhibit pride in America and our love for Her. If people cannot speak the truth and the truth cannot be heard through open dialogue, freely exchanging ideas and information, it makes it harder for them to maintain their freedom. As observed a year ago by Emily Ekins, Vice President and Director of Polling at the Cato Institute: “Nearly two-thirds [sixty-two percent] https://www.cato.org/survey-reports/poll-62-americans-say-they-have-political-views-theyre-afraid-share#introduction of Americans say the political climate these days prevents them from saying things they believe because others might find them offensive. The share of Americans who self-censor has risen several points since 2017 when [fifty-eight percent] of Americans agreed with this statement.” In other words, the past four years of violent Communist activism and the arson and burning of our cities and murders of our citizens have done their job. America is being threatened and intimidated to a large degree to stay silent, even when the future of freedom and liberty is at stake. And for many long months now, too many months, it has seemed that the Democrat Communists are more committed to their agenda of transforming America than conservatives are to preserving those virtues, ideas and principles that built America from Her very beginning. Many in the media and Congresswomen, such as Rep Maxine Waters and Rep Cori Bush, and several other public figures, including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, actually stoke the fires of sedition and treason, and it cannot be too much longer before we see even greater mass civil upheaval, as unrest continues to run rampant in many parts of America, like Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis, Chicago, New York and all points in between. The professional domestic terrorist groups of Antifa, Black Lives Matter, CAIR and LaRaza are already posing significant national security threats, and they are acting at the behest of the Democratic Party, that can now be honestly named as an existential threat to all America. There is no longer any question that Biden and his handlers — the Deep State Agents behind the curtain — are attempting to transition America into a communist political and social system complete with the censuring and ostracization of certain individuals through Chinese style social credit scores and massive, sweeping wholesale Big Tech surveillance that is sure to have Xi and the Chinese Communist Party reveling at the entire tragic comedy unfolding that has befallen America through Her people’s failure to jealously guard and defend the principles that brought Her to life. Our American “progressive” / communists of the Democratic Party have more in common with Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Che, Castro and all the tyrants and murderers of all history than they do with Jefferson and Madison and the rest. As Thomas Jefferson once noted: “Of Liberty I would say that, in the whole plenitude of its extent, it is unobstructed action according to our will. But rightful liberty is unobstructed action according to our will within limits drawn around us by the equal rights of others. I do not add ‘within the limits of the law’, because law is often the tyrant’s will, and always so when it violates the right of an individual.” Too dumb, too impaired and too controlled, Biden most likely will not be dissuaded from his current agenda for the destruction of America, and the unrest that is certain to follow as a result of more crackdowns on civil liberties –already being suggested in the wake of the new Delta Variant Virus — and our Inalienable God-given Rights, i.e. gun rights and freedom of assembly and speech and more, and opposing forces will once more be seen in violent confrontations in the streets of America. And as the situation devolves further and the economy soon worsens due to Biden’s moronic lack of any real economic plan other than spend and tax, no one should be surprised if and when America’s own death squads appear and Democratic Party Communists from all walks of our society and all across the country are killed by the thousands, in the streets and in their sleep at home. In the meantime, Biden and Marx Inc are in a fine, protected position for the moment without a care in the world or real fear of reprisal for their treason from the Obama era ’til now, since most of the Upper Echelon Command in the Joint Chiefs of Staff, such as General Mark Milley and General Robert Abrams, are weak ineffective commanders, who are in their positions largely from kissing President Obama’s communist ass rather than from their military prowess and ability to defeat the enemy on the battlefield, and seem to support the ideas of Marx over our Founding principles. They certainly aren’t likely to mount a coup in the remotest sense of the word, after the fashion of Chile’s General Augusto Pinochet in 1973 or Spain’s General Francisco Franco in 1939; but that doesn’t negate the possibility of some lower echelon conservative cadre forming a power base to take action to save the country from falling into a full blown communist dictatorship. The patriots of America must act decisively sooner rather than later, while time remains, in order to counter, avoid and neutralize a cruel malevolent dictatorship in the making, under Biden and his communist cronies. More than some massive chaotic revolt, they must organize and prepare now under knowledgeable and capable men and women, from one community to the next community, county by county and state by state, in large militia groups, for the purpose of deposing and removing an incompetent and dangerous tyrant should he take more forceful action against conservative and independent Americans and continue to disregard the Constitution, the rule of righteous law, and especially the Bill of Rights. We must act to immediately restore our nation’s founding principles and the people’s Inalienable God-given Rights, in their defense and the defense of their families and America, even if it means a civil war and burning the current system to the ground, as we fight to see those ideas most conducive and most precious to freedom and individual liberty defended and acted upon in a manner that ensures they are more than just pretty words given a bit of lip-service by some fat bureaucrats with each passing election. America’s Democratic Party Communists and their fascist allies are working day and night to end every good and decent notion or achievement of America’s, as they also assault and suppress our Inalienable God-given Rights and shove America past the point of no return and towards many dark years of tyranny. For Us to remain free and ensure our children and their children’s children continue to live free, we had all better start doing significantly better in regards to our obligations and duties to preserve our freedom and liberty than we have done to date. And we better start today, now, for the tomorrows are getting fewer and fewer, and before we know it, we will have waited too late and the sun will have set on our liberty, as our tears fall like rain.

