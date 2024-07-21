Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has found his match in WNBA free agent Kysre Gondrezick. The couple confirmed their relationship in July 2024, walking the red carpet together at the ESPY Awards. This public appearance confirmed rumors that had been circulating since Gondrezick was seen supporting Brown during the Celtics’ NBA championship win the previous month.

A Winning Partnership

Brown, who earned the award for best championship performance at the ESPYs after leading the Celtics to their 18th NBA title, now shares his spotlight with Gondrezick, a talented basketball player in her own right. Drafted fourth overall in the 2021 WNBA draft, Gondrezick has played for the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky and is currently a free agent.

Kysre Gondrezick: From College Star to WNBA Player

Born in Benton Harbor, Michigan, Gondrezick’s basketball journey began in college, where she played for West Virginia University and the University of Michigan. Her hard work and determination paid off when she was selected as the fourth overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2021 WNBA draft.

Reflecting on her journey, Gondrezick told Indiana Fever’s Pat Boylan, “Hard work pays off. This journey has not been easy. I played catch up for a long time, so it was kind of like proof to let me know you’ve finally caught up, and it’s time to take off.”

A Legacy of Basketball Talent

Basketball runs deep in Gondrezick’s family. Her father, Grant Gondrezick, played for Pepperdine University and was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in 1986. Her mother, Lisa Harvey, led Louisiana Tech University to a national championship. Gondrezick’s older sister also played college basketball for Michigan State University.

“Coming from a basketball heritage…basketball runs in my blood,” Gondrezick said. “I think it comes very naturally and instinctively to me, and my IQ is something that people are enamored with, so being around the game at a young age allows me to be free when I’m playing and fully understand the game from both ends.”

The loss of her father during her final collegiate season was a significant blow, but his belief in her abilities continued to inspire her. “The fact that he’s not present, I know he manifested this and he cultivated this moment for me and I’m excited to keep it going for him,” she shared.

Gondrezick’s Time with the Chicago Sky and Friendship with Angel Reese

Gondrezick joined the Chicago Sky’s training camp in early 2022 but did not make the final roster. She returned to the camp in February 2024 and played her first game for the team in May 2024. During her time with the Sky, she formed a close bond with teammate Angel Reese, known for their collaborative TikToks.

Despite her release from the Sky in June 2024, Gondrezick remains a notable figure in the basketball world. Her connection with Brown brought her back into the spotlight when she celebrated the Celtics’ championship win with him and later appeared at the ESPY Awards.

Confirming the Relationship

Speculation about Brown and Gondrezick’s relationship began when she was seen celebrating with him at the Celtics’ championship parade. Their attendance at the ESPY Awards confirmed their status as a couple, with Brown referring to Gondrezick as his “beautiful date” during the event’s livestream.

The couple stunned on the red carpet, with Gondrezick in a lace-detailed dress and Brown in a stylish suit adorned with a broach and sunglasses.

Jaylen Brown’s Eventful Summer

Brown, fresh off his NBA Finals MVP win, continues to enjoy an eventful summer. He attended the Boston Celtics’ Summer League debut game, accompanied by Gondrezick and Angel Reese, who was in town for her own game with the Las Vegas Aces.

Conclusion

The relationship between Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick has captivated basketball fans, bringing together two talented athletes from the NBA and WNBA. As they continue to support each other’s careers and share their lives, their story adds a new chapter to the world of basketball romances.

