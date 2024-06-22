The ‘bad boy’ of tennis, Nick Kyrgios, frequently finds himself in the spotlight, whether due to his on-court antics or his role as a commentator. However, fans have always been intrigued by his personal life. His relationship with Russian WTA star Anna Kalinskaya in 2020 garnered significant attention, especially when their abrupt breakup was revealed.

The Relationship Between Anna Kalinskaya and Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios, an Australian professional tennis player, has had numerous rumors surrounding his dating history. Among these was his relationship with Anna Kalinskaya, which began circulating in August 2019. Speculation arose after Kyrgios was seen cheering on the Russian tennis player at the 2019 Citi Open in Washington, D.C.

In 2020, the couple made a public appearance together at an LA Lakers basketball game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This event confirmed that their relationship was more than just a friendship. Before this, Kyrgios frequently attended Kalinskaya’s matches, and she openly admired him on social media, commenting that he looked “amazing” after his performance at the 2019 US Open. Kyrgios also celebrated Kalinskaya’s victory over Sloane Stephens in the first round of the US Open on his Instagram.

The End of a Brief Romance

Despite the initial excitement from fans about their relationship, it was short-lived. Kalinskaya confirmed their breakup during an Instagram Live session. When a fan asked about her relationship status with Kyrgios, she bluntly responded, “No, I don’t! We broke up. We aren’t friends. You all are his fans, and it’s cool, but I’m not going to talk about him. I have some respect for me as well, please. Thanks.”

From Moscow to International Stardom

Born and raised in Moscow, Anna Kalinskaya began her tennis career at 17. Despite her private nature, her relationship with Kyrgios was highly publicized. Following their breakup, Kalinskaya continued to focus on her professional career, achieving significant milestones in tennis.

Kalinskaya’s career highlights include winning the Grand Slam girls’ doubles championship at the 2016 Australian Open with Tereza Mihalikova. She also reached the finals of the 2015 French Open girls’ singles and the 2015 US Open doubles with Anastasia Potapova. Recently, she performed remarkably at the Australian Open, reaching the quarterfinals. As of September 2022, she held the No. 51 singles ranking and the No. 49 doubles ranking as of February 2023, according to the WTA.

Discovering Sami Reinwein, Anna Kalinskaya’s Current Boyfriend

Apart from her tennis achievements, Anna Kalinskaya is now in the spotlight for her relationship with Sami Reinwein, a German tennis player. Born on May 29, 1992, in Freiburg, Germany, Reinwein now works as a coach and describes himself as a former professional footballer on Instagram.

Anna and Sami’s Relationship Journey

Kalinskaya and Reinwein have been dating for over a year, although they have not formally announced their relationship. Media reports suggest that they have been romantically involved for quite some time. There is even speculation about a possible engagement, but no concrete evidence supports this.

Anna Kalinskaya’s Tennis Career

Anna Kalinskaya, born on December 2, 1998, in Moscow, Russia, turned professional in 2016. With nine ITF titles to her name, she is a top-60-ranked singles player. She has also achieved success in doubles, ranking 76th in the world. She reached her career-high singles and doubles rankings in 2022, peaking at No. 51 and No. 53, respectively, according to the WTA.

Kalinskaya’s promising career began with a victory in the Grand Slam girls’ doubles championship at the 2016 Australian Open alongside Tereza Mihalikova. She also reached the finals of the 2015 French Open girls’ singles and the 2015 US Open doubles with Anastasia Potapova. In 2017, she defeated former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the first round, marking her first Grand Slam match win. In 2022, she won the doubles event at the St. Petersburg Ladies’ Trophy with American Caty McNally.

In conclusion, Anna Kalinskaya’s journey in both her professional and personal life continues to captivate her fans. From her high-profile relationship with Nick Kyrgios to her current romance with Sami Reinwein, her life off the court is as intriguing as her tennis career. Despite the ups and downs, Kalinskaya remains focused on her game, aiming for more success on the international stage.

