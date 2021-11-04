“What happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on,” Kamala Harris had declared while campaigning for McAuliffe.

For the first time in her life, she’s right.

The American Revolution was won in Virginia. As General Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown to the American armies commanded by George Washington, the British band played, “The World Turned Upside Down.” The world turned upside down again in Virginia with a new revolution against the tyrannical rule that has gripped the state and the nation.

Glenn Youngkin, the Republican rebel, repeatedly invoked the spirit of Washington, Jefferson, Madison, and Monroe, those storied Virginian rebels, on the campaign trail and in his victory speech celebrating the political world turning upside down with the fall of Terry McAuliffe.

It’s impossible to overstate the shadow cast by McAuliffe, Bill Clinton’s consigliere, DNC chair, Hillary’s campaign co-chair, and former governor. Not all that long ago McAuliffe was being tipped for a White House run. Now he couldn’t even manage to get his old job back.

Youngkin’s victory in the gubernatorial race slew one of the last giants of Clintonworld.

But it’s not just one victory: it’s a movement against the wokeness of the Left. Republicans racked up wins or unexpectedly overperformed in races in New York, New Jersey, and across the region. Even among Democrats, the wokes suffered a bad night after Minneapolis voters rejected a police defunding measure heavily backed by leftist activists by 57% to 44%. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown waged a successful write-in campaign against India Walton, the Socialist endorsed by AOC, who had won the Democrat primary and supported defunding the police.

Virginia may have been the loudest shot of the anti-woke revolution, but it wasn’t the only one.

The exit polls from the Virginia election show a startling sea change among voters who have had enough. A CBS News exit poll showed that 52% of Youngkin voters were casting their ballots to oppose Biden. NBC News exit polls showed a massive 15 point swing for Youngkin among white women. Especially white women who hadn’t graduated college who voted for Youngkin over McAuliffe by 75% to 25%. McAuliffe appeared to have gained among white female college graduates over Biden’s Virginia results, but the turnout among working class white women was so massive that it swamped the Robin DiAngelo fans with sociology MAs.

FOX News exit polls showed Youngkin beating McAuliffe among Latinos by 54 to 45.

McAuliffe tried to run as the teachers’ union candidate arguing that parents shouldn’t get a say in what their children are being taught in school. CNN exit polls showed that only 3% of the electorate agreed. The sample was so small that it didn’t count. Only 10% thought that parents shouldn’t have much of a say. That demographic voted 88% for McAuliffe. Among those who thought parents should have a great deal of say, 76% voted for Glenn Youngkin.

As the election drew near, the McAuliffe campaign began to sweat all over the election.

Democrats doubled down on accusing their opponents of racism. But the louder they shouted, the more they looked like liars and fools. The Republican ticket brought together Youngkin with Winsome Sears, a Jamaican immigrant, for Lt. Gov, and Jason Miyares, the son of Cuban immigrants, for Attorney General. Democrats were moronically slandering a campaign that had brought together white, black, and Latino candidates with smears of racism and “whiteness”.

Desperate Democrats staged a fake effort to frame Youngkin as a Neo-Nazi that failed humiliatingly when social media users not only identified them as lefty political staffers, but noticed that one of the Neo-Nazis brandishing tiki torches was actually African-American.

A last minute effort to tie Youngkin to the Confederate flag also vanished in internet ridicule.

“Racism still works in Virginia,” former Gov. Howard Dean tweeted over his own lost cause. Walter Shaub, Obama’s director of Government Ethics, falsely claimed that Youngkin “ran on straight up racism”. MSNBC’s Mehdu Hasan also falsely insisted that, “Youngkin did in fact run ‘on straight up racism.” The truth was that Youngkin ran on anti-racism. The real kind.

As the results came in out of Virginia accusations of racism flooded the mainstream cable news airwaves. Meanwhile voters of all races were turning on the radicalism of the race baiters.

Virginia House of Delegates District 75, which is majority black, flipped after voters punished the Democrat member for supporting divesting from the police. As Lt. Gov-elect Winsome Sears declared in her victory speech, “There are some who want to divide us and we must not let that happen.”

A Washington Post reporter, described speaking to a “black dad who’s homeschooling two of his kids said his older son recently brought home an assignment on Abraham Lincoln that troubled him, though he couldn’t say why. ‘I’d like to not vote for the guy who said it’s not the parents’ responsibility to take care of their kids.’

Democrats claim that they’re fighting racism by dividing Americans and pitting them against each other. But 2021 showed that more Americans are getting wise to the racist scam. And in Virginia, they sent McAuliffe packing like Patrick Henry sent Lord Dunmore off to sea.

“This is the spirit of Virginia coming together like never before,” Gov-elect Glenn Youngkin said in his victory speech. “The spirit of Washington and Jefferson and Madison and Monroe and Patrick Henry, of Virginians standing up and taking our commonwealth back.”

And they did it, rebelling against mandated racism in schools, masks for kids, grocery taxes and gas taxes, and a broken corrupt system that oppressed and terrorized Virginians.

Once again a revolution in Virginia against tyranny has turned the world upside down.