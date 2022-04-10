Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force

Twenty-four drivers ran red lights and 32 drivers used cell phones while driving when the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force officers conducted an April Fools’ Day enforcement event.

Drivers were cited during the “We Ain’t Fooling Around” event, said Murfreesboro Police Lt. Greg Walker, who coordinated the event.

“We focused on the drivers who ran the traffic light exclusively and hands-free violations as well as we have had so many crashes in the area recently,” Walker said.

Officers from Murfreesboro Police, the Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol cited the drivers for running the red lights and using phones while driving. One driver was charged from an arrest warrant.