How are “principles” and “democratic norms” served by aiding the Democrats in reversing Trump’s successes?

by Bruce Thornton, frontpagemag.com

In less than a week Joe Biden has issued a slew of executive orders rolling back many of Donald Trump’s orders that returned some sanity to our country after the Obama-era policies weakened us at home and abroad. Soon we also will see attempts to undo Trump’s positive achievements in reviving a sluggish economy and restoring America’s credibility as a great power other powers may not like, but definitely had to respect.

Are you happy now, Republican NeverTrumpers, that your orange bête noir demonized for his scorn for your managerial elite protocols and “norms” has been driven from the Republican, Inc. country club?

Take Biden’s return to the Paris Climate Accords, a globalist orgy of virtue-signaling by Western nations, and serial grifting by China, the world’s largest emitter of CO2 who isn’t required to do anything but make promises. Three decades of such gab-fests have not achieved as much as the fracking revolution did in reducing emissions. So of course, Biden has forbidden fracking and oil development on federal lands, thus ending the economic boon of cheap energy and good jobs at home, and geopolitical leverage abroad that come from being the world’s largest producer of oil.

Compounding that blunder, he’s stopped construction on the Keystone pipeline, killing thousands of jobs and subjecting the environment to the risks of transporting oil with trucks and trains. And our ally Canada, none too pleased, will likely look for new markets to sell their oil–– perhaps to our geopolitical rival China. Why has Biden taken these self-wounding steps? Because upscale progressives aren’t comfortable with icky things like producing and transporting oil, which offend their Disneyfied natural world.

So where’s the science behind these moves that justify damaging our national security and domestic economic interests? Anthropogenic Catastrophic Global Warming, the notion that a rise in CO2 concentrations by 100 parts per million, will end civilization. But global warming is not a scientific fact, but at best a hypothesis over a hundred years old. It reflects cultural ideals and prejudices about nature and humanity’s relationship to it. It also is a consequence of how the postwar left––which demonizes industrialization because free-market capitalism has been more successful at improving people’s lives than Marxist collectivist voodoo––has hijacked the environmental movement and uses it to weaken free-market economies. What better way to do that than making cheap energy, the engine of the modern world’s prosperity, more expensive?

Then there’s the executive order promoting a national minimum wage of $15 an hour. This ancient, simplistic solution to the “income inequality” bugaboo has been serially repudiated over the years by economists of all stripes. Making entry-level, low-skill jobs more expensive usually means fewer such jobs available. We have a real-world experiment demonstrating this truth going on in Seattle, which has been incrementally raising its minimum wage since 2016, and seen declines in numbers of hours worked at every step. And the long history of government-run economies like the Soviet Union’s have shown over and over that the market, rather than government diktats, is more efficient at setting wages.

Speaking of the economy, this last executive order is a preliminary move in Biden’s planned orgy of spending more money we don’t have. In the works is a $1.9 trillion “relief” bill, which will include an extra $1,400 in “stimulus” cash for each American who qualifies. This will come on top of the $900 billion splurge in December that pushed our debt-to-GDP ratio to over 100%. This “stimulus” magic wand had already proved ineffective back in 2009 when Obama spent nearly a trillion dollars on “shovel-ready jobs” meant to stimulate the economy. As Obama chuckled, the “Shovel-ready was not as shovel-ready as we expected.” Nor did it, as Obama promised, raise 2 million people out of poverty. Instead, between 2009 and 2012, 6.3 million fell into poverty.

