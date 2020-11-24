Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) fire investigators arrest an arson suspect in connection with a house fire that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Kassandra McGhee, 43, of Murfreesboro, faces aggravated arson charges. Fire investigators arrested her Friday, Nov. 20.

Heavy smoke and fire were coming from the front windows of the home, located at 805 N. Highland Ave., when firefighters arrived around 2:33 p.m. on Nov. 17. They worked quickly to extinguish the fire. In the process, a firefighter sustained minor injuries. The firefighter was treated at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was released and returned to duty.

McGhee remains in custody at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $36,000 bond. Her court date is set for Nov. 24 in General Sessions Court.

The MFRD Fire Marshal’s office is asking for the community’s help. If you have any information or video of the fire, please contact the department at 615-801-4495 or the arson hotline at 1-800-762-3017. All calls to the arson hotline line are confidential, and you can earn a cash reward of up to $5,000.00.