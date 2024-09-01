Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s relationship is a tale of love that blossomed both on and off the dance floor. Their journey began in 2017 when they were paired together on season 25 of Dancing with the Stars (DWTS), where they danced their way into each other’s hearts. What started as a professional partnership soon turned into a deeply personal connection, leading to a relationship filled with significant milestones, challenges, and, ultimately, a strong commitment to each other.

A Serendipitous Meeting on DWTS

Nikki Bella, a former WWE wrestler, and Artem Chigvintsev, a professional dancer, first met in September 2017 on Dancing with the Stars. Despite being engaged to John Cena at the time, Nikki couldn’t ignore the chemistry she shared with Artem. They were eliminated from the competition in the seventh week, but their connection had already been set in motion.

From Friendship to Romance

After Nikki and John Cena ended their six-year relationship in July 2018, Nikki reconnected with Artem later that year. Their lunch meet-up marked the beginning of their romantic journey, which soon sparked rumors as the pair were spotted together at a farmer’s market in December 2018.

By January 2019, sources confirmed that Nikki and Artem were dating, though Nikki was initially hesitant to label their relationship as anything serious. However, their bond grew stronger with time, and by March 2019, Nikki made their relationship Instagram official, posting a sweet photo of the two.

Engagement and Parenthood

In November 2019, during a trip to France, Artem proposed to Nikki, and she happily accepted. Their engagement was kept secret until January 2020, when they shared the joyous news with the world. Shortly after, Nikki announced another exciting development: she was pregnant with their first child. On July 31, 2020, the couple welcomed their son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, marking a new chapter in their lives as parents.

Nikki’s journey into motherhood was both joyful and challenging. She openly discussed her experiences with postpartum depression, acknowledging how it impacted her relationship with Artem. Despite these challenges, the couple remained committed to each other, even seeking couples therapy to strengthen their bond.

A Wedding in Paris

After several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and personal reasons, Nikki and Artem finally tied the knot in August 2022 in a romantic ceremony in Paris. The couple shared their special day with fans through social media, expressing their happiness and love for each other. Nikki described calling Artem her husband as “the best feeling,” highlighting the deep connection they share.

Navigating Life Together

Over the years, Nikki and Artem’s relationship has faced its share of ups and downs. From dealing with the pressures of parenthood to navigating the complexities of their busy careers, they have always found a way to support each other. Their journey hasn’t been without its rocky moments, but they have emerged stronger, continuing to grow as a couple and as a family.

In August 2024, two days after their second wedding anniversary, Artem was arrested on accusations of corporal injury to a spouse, with Nikki presumably being the spouse in question. This incident cast a shadow over their relationship, raising questions about their future together. However, Nikki and Artem have yet to publicly address the situation, leaving fans to speculate on what lies ahead for the couple.

Conclusion

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s love story is one of passion, resilience, and commitment. From their first dance on Dancing with the Stars to building a family together, they have experienced the highs and lows of life as a couple. Despite the challenges they’ve faced, their love has remained strong, proving that true love can conquer all.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev start dating?

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev began dating in late 2018 after Nikki’s breakup with John Cena. Their relationship became public in January 2019.

When did Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev get engaged?

Artem Chigvintsev proposed to Nikki Bella in November 2019 during a trip to France. They announced their engagement publicly in January 2020.

When did Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev get married?

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev got married in August 2022 in a romantic ceremony in Paris.

Do Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have children?

Yes, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have a son named Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, who was born on July 31, 2020.

What happened between Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev in August 2024?

In August 2024, Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on accusations of corporal injury to a spouse, with Nikki Bella presumably being the spouse in question. The couple has not publicly addressed the incident.