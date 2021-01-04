Rutherford County, TN—Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Almaville Fire Department, and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a house fire on Asbury Lane just after 12:30 Saturday afternoon.

Crews arrived on scene to heavy smoke showing and according to RCFR Captain Matthew Lupo flames were already coming through the front door. “It was anywhere from a quarter to 50 percent involved when we arrived,” said Lupo. “Most of the fire seemed to be on the back side of the structure.” Lupo, who says he was told there was a man still inside the home, possibly in a front bedroom, made entry to complete a search but could not locate the man. Another firefighter attempted and was also unable to locate the man.

Firefighters pulled hose lines and began to extinguish the blaze. Despite their best efforts, the 54-year-old male was discovered near the back side of the home. His wife, who was able to escape the blaze, was transported for burns and smoke inhalation and is expected to recover.

Lupo and an Almaville firefighter received minor burns during the search efforts and were also treated and released.

According to Lt./Asst. Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders, the cause remains under investigation. “Our Fire/Arson Investigation Unit, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, La Vergne Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are conducting a joint investigation at this time,” said Sanders.

More information will be released as it becomes available.