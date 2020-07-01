The Democrat Party has morphed into the Deathocrat Party

Michael Cutler, FrontPageMag.com

America has faced massive demonstrations and riots in the wake of the incomprehensible death of George Floyd allegedly Minnesota Police Officer Derek Chauvin and other members of that city’s police department.

No one has attempted to defend Chauvin’s actions.

Yet the Radical Left and the mainstream media have seized on Floyd’s death to discredit law enforcement and spurred high-profile leaders of the Democratic Party, to “Defund the police” and erase the “Thin Blue Line.”

In point of fact, the Minneapolis City Council has voted to completely defund and dismantle that city’s beleaguered police department. Final action on this insane proposal is pending.

In New York City, the NYPD’s highly effective Anti-Crime Units have been disbanded and Mayor de Blasio has stated he will reduce the NYPD funding by one billion dollars even as, on June 22, 2020 NBC News reported, Weekly NYC Shootings Soar 358% Over Last Year, Data Shows.

Many years ago, as an INS agent, I worked closely with the NYPD and its Anti-Crime Units and can personally attest to how effective that unit was.

Incredibly, the same Democrats who attacked President Trump when he sought to defund “Sanctuary Cities” for not cooperating with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) arguing that defunding police would cost innocent people their lives are now, themselves, seeking to defund police departments.

The most dangerous four word statement a law enforcement officer can make is, “You are under arrest.” No one knows how a suspect may react to being taken into custody. I speak from my 30 yers of experience with the former INS. While many individuals may go quietly others may react with the fight or flight response.

On June 25, 2020 House Democrats passed a bill to reform police that included a provision that would strip police officers of protection against being personally sued for their actions.

Currently law enforcement officers may be sued if it can be demonstrated that they acted outside of their scope of authority. This bill would leave law enforcement officers personally vulnerable under all circumstances.

Should such a bill become law, law enforcement officers would have to be foolish to arrest anyone or take any official action.

There is a Yiddish expression that “When the fish goes bad it smells from the head.” If any group should be vulnerable to lawsuits, it should be the politicians who create dangerous sanctuary policies as I noted in my article, Politicians Must Face Consequences For Crimes They Enable.

The vast majority of law enforcement officers are professional and fair and decent guardians of peace and safety. The actions of a very small minority of bad cops is being exploited by the Radical Left to attack law enforcement in general.

As unhinged as the demand to defund police is, we must remember that the Democrats launched their first attack on law enforcement by vilifying our nation’s immigration laws and the federal agents who are responsible for enforcing those laws. In a very real sense, the Border Patrol and ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents were the “canaries in the coal mine.”

