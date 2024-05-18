Actress Audra McDonald, renowned for her remarkable contributions to Broadway, is not only a celebrated performer but also a loving wife. On a memorable Saturday night, McDonald exchanged vows with Broadway star Will Swenson in an intimate ceremony at their home in Croton-on-Hudson, New York. The event was a beautiful testament to their love, with McDonald stunning in an Esosa dress.

A Love Story Rooted in Broadway

Both Audra McDonald and Will Swenson are veterans of Broadway, where they first met in 2007. Their relationship blossomed, leading to their engagement during a vacation in Puerto Rico. McDonald’s joy was palpable when she tweeted, “Well that was just the best day ever #SadieSadiemarriedlady,” sharing her happiness with her followers.

Blending Families and Building a Future

Their marriage in 2012 marked the beginning of a blended family. McDonald, 42 at the time, brought her daughter Zoe Madeline, while Swenson, 38, brought his two sons, Bridger and Sawyer. The couple affectionately refers to their new family unit as a “wee posse of three,” embracing their journey together.

Broadway Careers and Acclaimed Performances

Audra McDonald is celebrated for her portrayal of Dr. Naomi Bennett in ABC’s “Private Practice.” After four successful seasons, she returned to Broadway in a Tony Award-winning revival of “The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess.” Her role as Bess earned her a record-tying fifth Tony Award, placing her among Broadway legends like Julie Harris and Angela Lansbury.

Will Swenson, equally accomplished, is known for his role as Tick in “Priscilla Queen of the Desert.” He continues to captivate audiences, most recently preparing for “Murder Ballad,” a new rock musical with the Manhattan Theatre Club.

Welcoming a New Addition to the Family

In 2016, McDonald and Swenson welcomed a new member to their family. McDonald gave birth to a baby girl, Sally James McDonald-Swenson, named in honor of Swenson’s late mother and McDonald’s late father. The couple’s joy was evident in McDonald’s tweet, expressing their hearts were “bursting” with happiness.

Creating a Cozy Home in Westchester

After 9/11, McDonald sought a safer environment for her family, leading them to northern Westchester. They found their perfect home, a mid-60s clapboard house with a spacious backyard for their daughter Zoe. Over the years, they made significant improvements, transforming the property into a cozy retreat with a pool, enlarged kitchen and bathrooms, and handsome wood bookshelves.

Balancing Careers and Family Life

Despite their busy schedules, McDonald and Swenson prioritize family time. They share custody of their children with their former spouses, creating a lively household when everyone is together. The family room, painted dramatic red, is a testament to their vibrant life. The “cocaine couch,” named for its comfort, and the “chill room” for the kids, showcase their dedication to creating a welcoming home.

A Home Filled with Love and Laughter

McDonald’s home reflects her down-to-earth nature and dedication to family. It’s a place where kids rule, and comfort takes precedence over perfection. Even her cooking skills, though limited, add to the home’s charm. McDonald once humorously recounted her children’s reaction to her cooking, highlighting the fun and love that fill their home.

Expanding Their Westchester Haven

In addition to their primary residence, McDonald and Swenson purchased a small house next door for McDonald’s mother. They also acquired and leveled a nearby decrepit house, creating an outdoor living room that hosted their wedding. This expansion underscores their commitment to family and creating a secure, loving environment.

Conclusion: A Love That Inspires

Audra McDonald and Will Swenson’s journey is one of love, dedication, and mutual respect. Their story, from meeting on Broadway to building a blended family and a welcoming home, is truly inspiring. Their commitment to each other and their family shines through in every aspect of their lives, making them a beloved couple both on and off the stage.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How did Audra McDonald and Will Swenson meet?

Audra McDonald and Will Swenson met in 2007 when they were both cast in a revival of “110 in the Shade” on Broadway.

2. How many children do Audra McDonald and Will Swenson have together?

Audra McDonald and Will Swenson have one daughter together, Sally James McDonald-Swenson. They also have three children from previous marriages: McDonald’s daughter Zoe Madeline and Swenson’s sons Bridger and Sawyer.

3. What is significant about Audra McDonald’s fifth Tony Award?

Audra McDonald’s fifth Tony Award tied her with Broadway legends Julie Harris and Angela Lansbury for the most performance awards in Tony history.

4. Where did Audra McDonald and Will Swenson get married?

Audra McDonald and Will Swenson got married at their home in Croton-on-Hudson, New York, in an intimate ceremony.

5. What led Audra McDonald to move to Westchester?

After the events of 9/11, Audra McDonald no longer felt safe living in New York City. She sought a safer, more comfortable environment for her family, leading them to northern Westchester.