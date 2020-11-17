Blackman high school baseball phenom Drew Beam signed with the University of Tennessee last week. Featuring a fastball that’s fast and a curveball that curves, Beam has baffled hitters galore during his time on the hill at Blackman. Eager to continue playing the game for the Big Orange, this hard throwing righthanded senior made his commitment to the Volunteers official. Family and friends were present as he inked with Tennessee. Those joining Beam at the signing table were (back row l to r ) coach Greg Jones, father Jason Beam, head coach Barry Vetter, (front row l to r) sister Carlee Beam, Drew Beam, mother Kelli Beam.