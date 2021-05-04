The goal of any athlete is to finish strong. Ted Williams launched a dinger in his final at bat. John Elway won the Super Bowl in his final game. American Pharoah won the Breeders’ Cup in his final race. You get the idea. Carter Biankowski may not be in quite the same category, but the kid turned in some superior performances the last time he swam for Smyrna High School.

In a tough sport that requires lots of work and dedication, Biankowski has been one that has paid his dues. Wearing the purple and gold since his freshman year, he has evolved into a versatile performer that always represented Smyrna High Swimming in all the right ways. In this, his senior year, Carter hoped to become top Dog.

During the past two seasons, Covid restrictions have limited opportunities for this young man. Wanting to etch his name in the record books at Smyrna, Biankowski came up just short during the regular season, but would have one more chance in a reconditioned State meet. Eager to prove his worth, the dedicated Bulldog went to Ensworth with a simple goal of turning in his best times in the 100 yard Butterfly and the 50 yard Freestyle.

As is the case in most sports, competing against the best can often times bring out the best in an athlete. On the season’s biggest stage, Biankowski put on a show that will not soon be forgotten by the Bulldogs. Paddling with a passion, this determined Dog broke school records in both events. His 50 freestyle time (22:82 ) and 100 butterfly time (1:02.12) eclipsed the marks of previous record setters John Anderson (50 free) and Cameron Grey (100 butterfly).

“Carter is a kid that has been totally dedicated to being his best for Smyrna,” says Bulldog swim coach Tony Trumphour. “He came from a gymnastics background as a middle schooler and I think that really helped because he understood the importance of utilizing your entire body. His versatility in the water is amazing because he can swim every stroke in a very proficient manner.”

Even though Biankowski was prohibited from swimming in the Region Swim meet as he was deemed “too fast” because of his State qualifying times, he had qualifying times in all 8 individual events. Had he been able to participate in Region other records may have fallen including relay team marks.

Omission from the Region wound up not being a factor for Biankowski as when it was time to perform… he did. As Carter swims away from Smyrna his name will be on the wall in recognition of his record setting performances.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Carter Biankowski”, says Trumphour. “He has been a great representative of our program and we are really happy to have had him as a Bulldog.”