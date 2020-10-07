MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A Murfreesboro man riding a bicycle dies after colliding with a vehicle on S. Church Street Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 7.

The impact caused the victim, 71-year old Herbert Knee, to be tossed from the bike and land several feet away. Knee was treated on the scene by personnel with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services. He was flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center by a Life Flight helicopter and pronounced dead a short time later.

The preliminary investigation reveals Knee was riding a bicycle traveling north on S. Church Street in the right lane, around 12:58 p.m. A 20-year-old female driver of a 2011 Nissan Altima attempted to make a right turn onto S. Church Street from Runnymeade Drive, causing the collision.

The driver of the vehicle did not receive any injuries.

There were no charges filed; however, the crash is under investigation by the Fatal Accident Crash Team or F.A.C.T.