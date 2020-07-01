Calls him a ‘Lying Dog Face’

Photo from VOX

thepoliticalinsider.com

After giving a speech in which he attacked President Donald Trump for his response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, Joe Biden completely lost it on a reporter, going so far as to call the journalist a “lying dog face.”

During a speech given at a school in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, Biden accused President Trump of waiting too long to take action against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s almost July and it seems our wartime president has surrendered, waved the white flag and abandoned the battlefield,” said Biden, 77, according to the New York Post. “We don’t need a cheerleader, Mr. President. We need a president, Mr. President.”

After his speech, the former vice president took questions from reporters for the first time in months, and it didn’t take long for this to go downhill. Biden lashed out on one reporter who dared to ask about his own mental deterioration as someone who is well over the age of 65, going on to ask if he had been tested for cognitive decline.

This did not sit well with Biden, to put it mildly.

“You’re a lying dog face,” a visibly-irritated Biden barked, going on to add that he is “constantly tested.”

“All you gotta do is watch me and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against,” he continued.

“Lying dog face” seems to be Biden’s go-to insult, as he infamously called a female college student a “lying dog-faced pony soldier” back in February during a campaign event in New Hampshire. The young woman later spoke out to say that she found this experience to be “humiliating.”

Biden appeared defensive about his cognitive abilities as he took questions from reporters, at one point lashing out at Trump for his own mental skills. “He talks about cognitive capability. He doesn’t seem to be cognitively aware of what’s going on,” Biden said of Trump.

“He either reads and/or gets briefed on important issues and he forgets it or he doesn’t think it’s necessary that he needs to know it.”

It seems it might be time for someone to taking Grandpa Joe back to his basement.