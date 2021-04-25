Rutherford County, TN—Rutherford County Health Department (RCHD) announced Friday that John Blair will serve as the County’s new Public Health Assistant Director.

The opening became available in March when LaShan Dixon was promoted to Public Health Director. Blair’s official first day in the role was April 12.

Blair, a Middle Tennessee State University graduate, began his career with RCHD as an Administrative Support II in October 2015. He then worked his way to Administrative Support III and most recently, Administrative Supervisor I. Director LaShan Dixon attributes those career advancements to his dedication, resourcefulness, and team-oriented disposition to name a few.

“Mr. Blair is an experienced public health professional that possesses various skills to include project management, strategic planning, budgets and emergency preparedness,” said Dixon.

“It is an honor to be selected as the new Public Health Assistant Director of Rutherford County Health Department,” Blair commented. “I would like to thank both Mayor Ketron and Public Health Director Dixon for this opportunity. I look forward to serving the citizens of Rutherford County as we continue to address both the current COVID-19 pandemic and other future Public Health issues.”

Before Blair came to the county, he served for eight years as a Police Officer, Field Training Officer, and Sergeant at Middle Tennessee State University Police. He is married to Sarah Blair.