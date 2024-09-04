The Columbus Blue Jackets and the entire hockey community are reeling from the tragic news of the untimely deaths of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. This devastating event has left fans and loved ones in mourning, as the brothers were struck by a car while riding their bikes in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. Johnny Gaudreau, a celebrated NHL star, was just 31 years old, while his brother Matthew was 29.

The Fatal Accident

On a quiet evening in Oldmans Township, NJ, a tragic incident unfolded that would forever alter the lives of many. Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were cycling on County Route 551 when they were struck by a car driven by Sean Higgins. According to reports, Higgins attempted to pass an SUV that had moved into the middle of the road to safely pass the Gaudreau brothers. However, in his haste to overtake, Higgins struck the brothers from behind.

The impact was fatal, claiming the lives of both Johnny and Matthew. The driver, Sean Higgins, who is suspected of being intoxicated, reportedly admitted to consuming “five to six beers” before the crash. He has since been arrested and charged with two counts of death by auto.

A Community in Mourning

The Columbus Blue Jackets released a heartfelt statement expressing their shock and devastation over the loss of Johnny Gaudreau. The team highlighted not only Johnny’s contributions as a hockey player but also his role as a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. The team extended their deepest sympathies to Johnny’s wife, Meredith, their children, and the entire Gaudreau family.

Johnny Gaudreau’s impact on the ice was undeniable. Over his 11-season NHL career, he played for both the Calgary Flames and the Columbus Blue Jackets, earning a reputation as one of the league’s most skilled and beloved players. His sudden and tragic death has left a void in the hearts of many who admired him both as an athlete and as a person.

Johnny Gaudreau’s Hockey Legacy

Born on August 13, 1993, in Salem, New Jersey, Johnny Gaudreau’s journey to becoming an NHL star began at Gloucester Catholic High School, where he played high school hockey. He later joined the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League in 2010, before making his mark at Boston College.

During his time at Boston College, Gaudreau helped the Eagles win the national championship in 2012 as a freshman. His junior season saw him dominate the NCAA, leading the nation with 36 goals and 44 assists. His outstanding performance earned him the Hobey Baker Award, given to the nation’s best hockey player, and the Hockey East Player of the Year award twice.

Gaudreau’s success continued on the international stage, where he played a pivotal role in helping the United States win a gold medal at the U20 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, scoring seven goals in the tournament.

A Distinguished NHL Career

The Calgary Flames selected Johnny Gaudreau in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL draft, but he didn’t make his NHL debut until the 2013-14 season after concluding his collegiate career. Gaudreau quickly made a name for himself in the league, becoming a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year in 2014-15 and earning a spot on the All-Rookie Team.

Over the course of his nine seasons with the Flames, Gaudreau became one of the league’s most consistent performers, earning six All-Star selections. His best season came in 2021-22, when he scored 40 goals and amassed a career-high 115 points.

After hitting the free agent market following his stellar 2021-22 season, Gaudreau signed a seven-year, $68.25 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. In his first season with the Blue Jackets, he continued to impress, recording 21 goals and 53 assists.

A Life Beyond Hockey

Johnny Gaudreau was more than just a talented hockey player; he was a respected figure off the ice as well. In 2017, Gaudreau received the Lady Byng Trophy, an award given to the NHL’s most “gentlemanly” player. He was known for his sportsmanship and his commitment to giving back to the community.

In February 2024, Gaudreau played a key role in a team-wide initiative to raise awareness about men’s mental health. The Blue Jackets, through the “Laine Gives Back” program, donated $1,000 for every point scored by the team to support mental health causes. This initiative was particularly poignant, as it came in response to former Blue Jackets player Patrik Laine’s struggles with mental health, which had been the subject of social media attacks.

A Family Devastated by Tragedy

The tragedy that claimed the lives of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau occurred just one day before they were set to participate as groomsmen in their sister Katie’s wedding to hockey player Devin Joyce in Gloucester City, NJ. This unimaginable loss has left their family and friends in a state of profound grief. Johnny Gaudreau leaves behind his wife, Meredith, and their two young children, Noa, 1, and Johnny, 6 months.

Conclusion

The deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau have sent shockwaves through the hockey community and beyond. Johnny Gaudreau’s legacy as a talented NHL player and a beloved figure off the ice will be remembered by fans and loved ones alike. As the Gaudreau family and the Columbus Blue Jackets cope with this devastating loss, the memories of Johnny and Matthew will continue to inspire and resonate with those who knew them.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What happened to Johnny Gaudreau?

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were tragically killed in a biking accident in Oldmans Township, NJ, when they were struck by a car driven by a suspected drunk driver.

How old was Johnny Gaudreau when he died?

Johnny Gaudreau was 31 years old at the time of his death.

Who was the driver involved in the accident?

The driver involved in the accident was Sean Higgins, who is suspected of being intoxicated at the time of the crash. He has been charged with two counts of death by auto.

What was Johnny Gaudreau’s career like in the NHL?

Johnny Gaudreau had an illustrious 11-season career in the NHL, playing for the Calgary Flames and the Columbus Blue Jackets. He earned six All-Star selections and was known for his skill and sportsmanship.

How is the hockey community responding to Johnny Gaudreau’s death?

The hockey community is mourning the loss of Johnny Gaudreau, with tributes pouring in from fans, teammates, and organizations. The Columbus Blue Jackets have expressed their deep sorrow and extended their sympathies to the Gaudreau family.