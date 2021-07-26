As college comes closer to a reconvene, the time to think about upcoming athletic seasons are upon us. As we attempt to return to a normal way of life, the entertaining getaway sports offers is a welcome sight to the stress and strain of the everyday world. In an effort to promote unity within the sports community, the Middle Tennessee State athletic department has been “blitzing area residents of late with eyes on tackling the needs of Joe and Jane Sportsfan.

Wednesday, July 28, the Blue Raider entourage will be at Lee Victory Park in Smyrna for a meet and greet with locals. The extravaganza will take place between 6 and 8 pm with coaches from a variety of sports present.

Given the fact we are quickly approaching August, many fans are focused on football. Middle Tennessee State head football coach Rock Stockstill has been a rock of consistency for the University during his tenure. Now entering his 16th season, the six-time coach of the year is focused on continuing a tradition of basic fundamentals that began back in 2006 when he took control in Murfreesboro. An emphasis on academics, work ethic, dedication, honor, and respect have allowed the former All-American quarterback at Florida State to elevate the Blue Raiders on and off the field. With eyes on a big 2021 season, Coach Stock will be there to mingle and matriculate with the fine folks of Smyrna. To see some good college football, people do not have to drive hours away, they can simply bolt to the ‘Boro.

Others associated with Blue Raider athletics will be in attendance. Men’s head basketball coach Nick McDevitt will be there along with several members of the football staff and athletic director Chris Massaro just to name a few.

Festivities will offer fun for the entire family as our local university looks to expand the horizons of area college sports fans.