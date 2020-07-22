Police need your help

Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying and locating the woman in the photos regarding a fraudulent use of a credit card case. On July 11, the unidentified woman used a stolen debit card and made two purchases totaling hundreds of dollars at Target and Lowe’s. If you have any information as to the identity of this individual and where she can be located, please contact Detective Chris Pitts at (629) 201-5508 or email 0447@murfreesborotn.gov.

Detectives need help identifying the man who stole a Kobalt Power Driver from the Old Fort Parkway Lowe’s on July 7. The man stood in the return line acting as if was returning the item before exiting the store. He left the business in a black Nissan Armada, possibly with an Alabama tag. If you have any information as to the identity of this individual and where he can be located, please contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email 0300@murfreesborotn.gov.

BOLO: THEFT/SHOPLIFTING CASE Detectives need your help identifying the man who stole merchandise from Lowe’s on Old Fort Pkwy on June 23, 2020. The man entered the store and picked up a Bosch table saw and a Craftsman drill and left without paying. He got into a large white SUV and left the scene. READ MORE BELOW: Contact Detective Robert Jamison at (629) 201-5581 or email 0485@murfreesborotn.gov.