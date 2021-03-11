Photo from Fox News

BY RUSTY WEISS, thepoliticalinsider.com

Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf confirmed the Department of Justice has launched an investigation into who is funding violent riots in Democrat-controlled cities.

Wolf made the revelation in an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“This is something that I have talked to the AG personally about,” the DHS Secretary stated.

He went on to note that the DOJ is focusing on “targeting and investigating the head of these organizations, [and] the individuals that are paying for these individuals to move across the country.”

Wolf claims there is evidence to suggest some of the people showing up at violent riots in Portland have appeared in other cities as well, making it clear somebody is funding their flights and/or hotels.

“What we know, Tucker, is that we have seen groups and individuals move from Portland to other parts of the country,” he divulged. Rand Paul Wants Answers Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), who along with his wife was attacked, accosted and harassed by thugs pretending to be protesters outside the Republican National Convention (RNC), called for an investigation into this well-run operation over the weekend. “Who are these people? Who paid for their hotel rooms? Who flew them in?” wrote Paul in an op-ed. “Law enforcement needs to look at the funding of violent criminal activity like this. And national Democrats need to confront it. It’s organized. It’s paid for. It’s violent.” Wolf’s comments suggest he isn’t the only one wondering what exactly is happening here. “Why haven’t we seen the leaders of Antifa and BLM arrested and charged with conspiracy under RICO charges, like the mafia?” Tucker asked. “They are working on it,” he replied. What’s Going On? Wolf and Paul’s suggestion that there is an outside element organizing and funding these rioters does not come without some backing evidence. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that of those protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, a vast majority came from out of state. Of the 175 people arrested for offenses related to the protests and civil unrest, only 73 (42 percent) were from Kenosha. “Those arrested hailed from 44 different cities,” they noted. In June, the President tweeted that “The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization,” referring to them as “truly bad people with a sick agenda.” The operative word being ‘organization.’ RICO – the federal Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Tucker is referencing – allows for prosecution of all individuals involved in a corrupt organization. From top to bottom these thugs need to be taken off the streets. Or, as former House Speaker Newt Gingrich recently said, “keep arresting people until there’s no one left.”