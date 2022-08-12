Someone pointed out to me recently that considering all the complaints I make in my columns about modern tech shouldn’t I feel a bit hypocritical in using it myself. I can see how one might think that, but my answer is no, not in the least, simply because it is not technology that I take umbrage against. It is the misuse of technology.

And I have a wonderful illustration for this in the 1983 masterpiece “Brainstorm” starring Natalie Wood, Christopher Walken and Louise Fletcher. Brainstorm was Natalie Woods last picture, the mystery of her tragic death is news to this day; however, the accomplishment of her film is no where near as universally recognized as it should be.

Douglas Trumbull who played pivotal roles in the production of “2001 A Space Odyssey” “Close Encounter’s of the Third Kind” and “ Blade Runner,” took it upon himself to both produce and direct Brainstorm. Trumbull took the whole cast to Esalen Institute in Northern California to get the feel of advanced scientific research in process. After that, filming began on location in North Carolina.

Brainstorm tells the story of a group of idealistic scientists working on a major technical breakthrough with massive potential for the good of mankind. They are however, as it proves, being funded by way less than idealistic members of the military and business people. The group, headed by Lillian Reynolds (Louise Fletcher) and Michael Brace (Christopher Walken) have invented a device which, when worn on the head can record the actual thoughts and emotions of those wearing it. Another person can then play that back and re-experience all that was recorded. An example of the machine’s potential is shown where Michael wears it after his estranged wife, Karen (Natalie Wood) has recorded her thoughts and finding that Karen’s real feelings are far different than he had imagined, he then makes his own recording for her in return, The result of this was the reuniting of the couple with an increased love and understanding of each other.

Finally the experiments are so successful, a demonstration is made to the head of the technical lab Alex Terson (Cliff Robertson).

Alex is more than pleased but proves a bit two faced in his encouragement to the inventors. He calls a meeting with military personnel and other powerful technicians who are anxious to pursue uses of the invention for brainwashing, torture, and other much more base uses. Lillian Reynolds is infuriated and leaves the meeting nearly collapsing in the nearby restroom. Michael, much more naïve then Lillian at first does not understand the cause of her anger. Then the worst happens, Lillian, weakened at the thought of her invention being used for evil purposes, suffers a heart attack while working late in the lab. She summons the strength to position the device on her head and, while dying, records the whole experience.

Michael attempts to play the tape but is cut short in the effort by the devastating effect on his nervous system in reliving the death transition of Lillian Reynolds. He is being secretly monitored constantly and is locked out of his own laboratary by the business militant group now calling itself “Project Brainstorm.” He is more determined than ever to experience the tape in its entirety. With help from his wife Karen and a former assistant, Hal (Joe Dorsey) he manages to hack into the lab, and both disrupt the majority of the apparatus and complete playing the tape. The results are inspiring.

Following Natalie Wood’s death, Douglas Trumbull in some ways led a life similar to the characters in the film. MGM did not want to finish the picture and locked the sets away from Trumbull. In spite of the fact that all the major scenes had been completed, the company preferred collecting the insurance for an aborted project than allowing it to continue. Trumbull suffered greatly during this struggle but was determined not to see the film scrapped. Finally Lloyds of London, the insurers, realizing that the film could still be completed backed the continued production and became partners in the project.

Brainstorm was released, but was many years ahead of it’s time. Now today when I look around and see all the constant ulterior uses of modern Tech as it tells us what to do and how to think. How it illegally spies on us and misleads us for the sake of wealthy Tech companies, I appreciate Brainstorm. It had the courage to tell us what was coming.

I strongly suggest a re-release of the great film, probably with a special introduction as well as a new DVD with in depth special features. Douglas Trumbull has earned the right to see how a time that deeply needs his creation would react to it. I guarantee the results would be a stunning success.

Appreciate comments.