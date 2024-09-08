Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel’s relationship was a whirlwind that ended in divorce, but the former NFL star recently revisited their complicated past in a heartfelt conversation during season 8 of Selling Sunset.

The Oppenheim Group agent, now a prominent cast member, helps her ex-husband search for a new home, and their interaction sheds light on the emotional turbulence they faced throughout their marriage.

Bre Tiesi’s Ex-Husband: Johnny Manziel Acknowledges Infidelity

In a candid moment on the Netflix reality show, Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel meet up to tour a $4 million property in Los Angeles. Despite the complicated history between them, Tiesi decides to assist Manziel in finding a new home in the city. During this real estate visit, their conversation takes a deep turn, with Manziel reflecting on the mistakes he made during their marriage.

Manziel admits to his wrongdoings, particularly acknowledging his infidelity. “I was a lost, depressed kid running around the Hollywood Hills getting drunk every night,” he confesses to Tiesi.

“A lot of time behind your back probably,” he continues, to which Bre Tiesi retorts, “Oh, you spent a lot of time with someone else on their back, but yes, it’s fine.” This reference to Manziel’s cheating marks a significant moment of vulnerability and closure for both of them.

A Heart-to-Heart About Life and Growth

As their conversation unfolds, Manziel admits that his past behavior caused deep pain, particularly his dishonesty and infidelity. “I still feel bad to this day about treating you like that,” he tells Tiesi, expressing remorse for his actions.

He goes on to say that their divorce was one of the hardest moments of his life, adding that he cried, begged, and pleaded for forgiveness after their separation.

Bre Tiesi, who appears moved by his admission, reflects in a confessional scene, saying, “I’m happy to hear that J can recognize the hell that he put me through. That tells me that at least the effort I put in is recognized, and it’s not all completely in vain.”

While Manziel has taken responsibility for his mistakes, Tiesi acknowledges that his emotional growth is still a work in progress. “Johnny is like Peter Pan,” she remarks. “He just never wants to grow up. So we’re gonna let him stay in his little fairytale land.”

The End of a Rocky Marriage

Tiesi and Manziel’s marriage lasted just over a year before they split in March 2019. Their breakup came amid reports of Manziel’s infidelity, which Tiesi confirmed during her Selling Sunset appearance.

At the time of their separation, Manziel referred to it as “very personal and very sad,” acknowledging that they had hit a rough patch when Tiesi discovered his unfaithfulness.

Despite their short-lived marriage, their relationship remains a topic of public interest, particularly as both have moved on with new partners. Johnny Manziel went public with model Josie Canseco in 2022, while Bre Tiesi shares a son, Legendary Love, with Nick Cannon, born in July of the same year.

Moving Forward: What’s Next for Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel?

Both Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel have found new directions in their lives since their divorce. For Tiesi, her role on Selling Sunset and as a mother to her son with Nick Cannon keeps her busy. The reality star’s life has shifted focus, and she seems determined to put the drama of her past behind her.

Manziel, on the other hand, has faced numerous personal struggles, including his departure from the NFL and battles with sobriety. In Netflix’s Untold documentary series, he opens up about his addiction, his dismissal from the Cleveland Browns, and his suicide attempt. Despite his turbulent journey, Manziel continues to work on rebuilding his life and has found love again with Canseco.

Conclusion

The emotional conversation between Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel on Selling Sunset offers a rare glimpse into their past and the struggles they faced as a couple. While both have moved on to new chapters in their lives, their candid reflection on their relationship highlights the complexity of love, loss, and personal growth. As they continue to forge new paths, their story remains a compelling reminder of the power of self-reflection and healing.

Frequently Asked Questions About Bre Tiesi’s Ex-Husband Johnny Manziel

1. Why did Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel divorce?

Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel divorced in 2019 after just over a year of marriage. Their split came after Tiesi discovered that Manziel had been unfaithful with multiple women during their relationship.

2. Did Johnny Manziel acknowledge his infidelity?

Yes, during a conversation on Selling Sunset, Johnny Manziel admitted to cheating during his marriage to Bre Tiesi. He expressed remorse for his actions, acknowledging the pain he caused Tiesi.

3. What did Johnny Manziel say about his behavior during their marriage?

Manziel reflected on his past behavior, describing himself as a “lost, depressed kid” who was living a reckless lifestyle in the Hollywood Hills. He admitted to spending time behind Tiesi’s back and expressed regret for how he treated her.

4. Has Johnny Manziel moved on since the divorce?

Yes, Johnny Manziel has moved on with his life and is currently in a relationship with model Josie Canseco. He has also been working on personal growth and rebuilding his life after his NFL career ended.

5. How has Bre Tiesi’s life changed since the divorce?

Bre Tiesi has also moved on since her split from Manziel. She has become a mother, welcoming her son, Legendary Love, with Nick Cannon in 2022. Tiesi continues to work as a real estate agent and reality TV star on Selling Sunset.