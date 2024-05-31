Brent Faiyaz, renowned for his velvety smooth voice and evocative R&B tracks, has built a reputation for compelling lyrics and atmospheric beats. However, with his third studio album, Larger Than Life, Faiyaz stumbles, failing to live up to the ambitious promise of his latest project. In this blog, we will delve into the various aspects of the album, highlighting its shortcomings and exploring what went wrong.

A Disappointing Start

The album’s opening is notably underwhelming, featuring only one full-length song among the first five tracks of the 14-track album. Faiyaz begins with an overbearing intro interlude, a familiar move given his taste for soundbites and samples. The track featuring Missy Elliot and Lil Gray shows some promise, but it is followed by three consecutive songs, each under two minutes long. These brief tracks feel more like hastily composed nursery rhymes than fully developed songs, leaving listeners without a solid rhythm to engage with the album.

This short duration of the initial tracks prevents listeners from fully immersing themselves in the music, setting a disappointing tone for the rest of the album. By the time the actual songs begin, many listeners might already feel disconnected, with the weak beginning disrupting the overall listening experience.

Mediocre Midsection

Following the lackluster start, Faiyaz offers five full-length tracks that fail to impress. Except for “Moment Of Your Life” featuring Coco Jones, which showcases a rare moment of synergy, the other songs nearly put listeners to sleep. Jones’ contribution stands out, her voice blending seamlessly with Faiyaz’s, offering a glimpse of what the album could have achieved.

Tracks like “Outside All Night” and “Wherever I Go” fall flat, lacking the energy and creativity expected from Faiyaz. The album’s featured artists, apart from Jones, struggle to make a positive impact. A$AP Rocky’s much-anticipated feature is particularly disappointing. Rocky awkwardly oscillates between his signature rap style and a forced R&B tone. Despite a few clever lines, Rocky’s performance feels mismatched and underutilized.

Weak Collaborations

“Upset,” the ninth track, provides a brief reprieve from the album’s overall mediocrity. Here, Faiyaz finally seems to awaken, energized by a head-bopping beat that recalls his previous successes on Sonder Son and WASTELAND. His collaborators on the track, Tommy Richman and FELIX!, bring distinct styles that add a refreshing dynamic.

However, this brief success is overshadowed by the album’s disappointing collaborations. Unknown performers like A$AP ANT and CruddyMurda deliver subpar performances that fail to elevate the project. ANT’s inability to stay on beat, coupled with crude lyrics, makes his feature forgettable. CruddyMurda fares even worse on “On This Side,” with outlandish and off-putting lyrics that detract from the album’s overall quality.

The verses from ANT and CruddyMurda, along with poorly timed lyrics from Faiyaz on “Pistachios,” are not just disappointing—they raise serious questions about Faiyaz’s artistic direction. These tracks feel more suited to a homemade SoundCloud release than a major studio album from an established R&B artist.

Critical Missteps

Throughout Larger Than Life, Faiyaz’s lyrics often appear lazy and uninspired. Derogatory terms and corny rhymes suggest that he’s running out of creative material. This lack of lyrical depth is particularly glaring given Faiyaz’s reputation for sharp, poignant songwriting. The album’s title suggests a grand, ambitious project, but the content within falls far short of this promise.

Future Prospects

Brent Faiyaz has consistently delivered on his previous projects, both as a solo artist and with his group Sonder. However, Larger Than Life represents a significant step backward. If Faiyaz aims to maintain his status as an R&B superstar, he must address the issues that plagued this album—from weak lyrical content to poorly chosen collaborators.

The album’s failures are compounded by its audacious title, which promises greatness but delivers mediocrity. Faiyaz’s decision-making throughout this project, from song structure to featured artists, ultimately undermines his potential. Despite this misstep, there remains hope that Faiyaz can learn from these shortcomings and return to form in future releases.

Conclusion

Larger Than Life is a misfire for Brent Faiyaz, an album that falls short of expectations. Its disjointed structure, uninspired lyrics, and lackluster collaborations contribute to a project that feels anything but “larger than life.” For an artist of Faiyaz’s caliber, this album serves as a reminder that even the most talented can sometimes miss the mark. The hope remains that his next effort will see a return to the brilliance that has defined his career thus far.

