Lisa Brewer is formally announcing her candidacy for Town of Smyrna Court Clerk. Having spent the past 27 years as an employee in the Court Clerk’s office, this 1986 graduate of Smyrna high school feels as if the time is right to lead the office in which she has worked for nearly three decades.

“I am eager for the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of Smyrna”, says Brewer. “The court provides a valuable service to our citizens. My experience in this office and with the Town of Smyrna provides a strong background for our court system.”

Deeply rooted in the community, Brewer is the mother of three children (Drew, Beau, Leirin) and is married to DR. Automotive owner Danny Brewer. During her children’s time at Smyrna high, Lisa was a faithful supporter of Smyrna high school Swimming, Football, Basketball, Baseball, and Cheerleading. Even though her kids have all graduated, she still can at times be found on campus supporting the Bulldogs. As an assistant to husband Danny in his community coaching and fund-raising endeavors, Lisa has been a positive force for many.

“Community is very important in our household”, says the 1995 MTSU graduate. “We like being involved and trying to make a difference is important. I view the Court Clerk’s position as another opportunity for me to help the place we call home.”

As a graduate of Nashville School of Law, Brewer has continued to build upon her experience in this chosen field. Having a Doctorate as well as years of valuable experience provides a solid background for leadership in this ever-growing community. As a key component in the development and implementation of on-line records search and payment solutions , Brewer has been deeply involved in the evolution of the Court Clerk’s office.

“Providing an informative and cooperative process is important when you consider our current population”, says Brewer. “Meeting our state guidelines and promoting a good working environment for those in the Clerk’s office are two of our top priorities. But we also want to make sure we are 21st century as far as offering court solutions for our citizens. We like to take care of all the small things so the citizens can reap the benefits of having a local court.”