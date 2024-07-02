Josh Lucas, known for his roles in “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Yellowstone,” surprised fans and followers alike when he announced his engagement to Brianna Ruffalo, the beloved ABC7 Los Angeles meteorologist. The actor, 53, took to Instagram on June 29 to share the joyous news through a series of heartfelt posts and videos capturing the emotional moment of proposal.

The Proposal: A Romantic Gesture in Italy

Josh Lucas chose a picturesque setting in Italy to propose to Brianna Ruffalo, where the couple had been enjoying a vacation. In a touching Instagram post, Lucas revealed the intimate details of the proposal, showcasing Ruffalo’s tearful reaction and the stunning diamond ring that now adorns her finger.

Their Journey Together

Reflecting on their relationship, Lucas expressed profound gratitude for Ruffalo’s presence in his life over the past two years. He described her as a soul who has brought depth and joy into his life every single day. The engagement post featured a loving couple shot amidst vibrant purple flowers, symbolizing their shared happiness.

Brianna Ruffalo’s Reaction

Brianna Ruffalo reciprocated the celebration on her own Instagram, posting a beautifully edited video that mirrored Lucas’ sentiments. She emphasized the immediate connection they felt upon meeting, describing their bond as profound and life-changing on all levels. Her post included close-ups of the engagement ring and moments of pure bliss shared with Lucas.

Their Italian Getaway

Celebrity Reactions and Well-Wishes

Celebrity friends and fans flooded the couple’s Instagram posts with congratulatory messages. Ricky Martin and Kaia Gerber were among those who expressed their excitement and best wishes for the newly engaged pair.

Relationship and Personal Insights

Despite Ruffalo’s professional ties to meteorology and Lucas’ illustrious acting career, their personal journey has captivated many. Ruffalo’s preference for Patrick Dempsey over Lucas’ character in “Sweet Home Alabama” added a playful twist to their public persona, showcasing their shared sense of humor and individual quirks.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is Brianna Ruffalo married to Josh Lucas?

Brianna Ruffalo and Josh Lucas are engaged, with Lucas proposing during their vacation in Italy.

2. How long have Brianna Ruffalo and Josh Lucas been together?

The couple has been together for nearly two years before getting engaged.

3. Where did Josh Lucas propose to Brianna Ruffalo?

Josh Lucas proposed to Brianna Ruffalo in Italy, during their romantic getaway.

4. What is Brianna Ruffalo’s reaction to the engagement?

Brianna Ruffalo was visibly moved and emotional, as seen in the engagement videos shared on social media.

5. What are Brianna Ruffalo and Josh Lucas’ future plans?

The couple looks forward to continuing their journey together, embracing new adventures and celebrating their love.