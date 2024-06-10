The heartbreaking story of two-year-old Bronson Battersby, who was found dead beside his father, Kenneth Battersby, has shocked the community of Skegness, Lincolnshire. The Greater Lincolnshire Coroner’s Court recently disclosed the cause of Bronson’s death, shedding light on the tragic circumstances that led to this young child’s demise.

Discovery of the Bodies

On January 9, police discovered the bodies of Bronson and his 60-year-old father, Kenneth, in their basement apartment on Prince Alfred Avenue. The tragic discovery was made following concerns raised by a neighbor who had not seen Kenneth for several days and reported a foul odor emanating from the flat.

Cause of Death: Dehydration

During a hearing on June 6, it was revealed that Bronson Battersby died of dehydration. The post-mortem examination, conducted at the Leicester Royal Infirmary, confirmed this finding. Bronson was also found to be quite malnourished, a detail that adds to the poignancy of this tragedy.

Circumstances Leading to the Tragedy

Bronson’s father, Kenneth Battersby, had been struggling to cope with caring for his son after separating from Bronson’s mother. The child had been living with his father since the summer of 2022, while his two siblings resided with their mother. Kenneth was reportedly found behind the living room door, with Bronson lying between his legs. A malnourished dog was also discovered in the apartment, indicating the overall neglect and dire living conditions.

Social Services and Missed Opportunities

The Lincolnshire County Council revealed that a social worker was scheduled to meet with Kenneth and Bronson on January 2, but could not make contact. After an unannounced visit on January 4 also yielded no response, police were contacted. Unfortunately, it was not until January 9 that the bodies were found, by which time it was too late to prevent the tragedy.

Community Reaction and Ongoing Investigation

The deaths of Bronson and Kenneth have left the community of Skegness in shock and mourning. Residents have expressed their sorrow and disbelief, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss. Bronson’s mother, Sarah Piesse, described her life as a “living nightmare” since learning of their deaths, imagining her son’s last moments filled with confusion, hunger, and thirst.

An independent six-month review has been launched to investigate the circumstances surrounding their deaths and identify any potential improvements to child safeguarding procedures. Chris Cook, the independent chairman of the Lincolnshire Safeguarding Children Partnership, emphasized the importance of thoroughly exploring the incident to prevent future tragedies.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Bronson Battersby due to dehydration and the subsequent revelation of his malnourished state has underscored significant issues within child protective services and community vigilance. As the investigation continues, the hope remains that this heartbreaking case will lead to better protective measures for vulnerable children, ensuring that such a tragedy does not recur.

